Facts

14:43 07.09.2022

Ukrainian servicemen shoot down Ka-52 helicopter, two drones – AFU Air Forces

Ukrainian servicemen shoot down Ka-52 helicopter, two drones – AFU Air Forces

During the night and morning of Wednesday, September 7, Ukrainian units in the south and east of the country destroyed an enemy helicopter and two UAVs, the command of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine haas reported.

"At about 8:30 on September 7, a Russian Ka-52 Alligator attack helicopter was shot down in the skies of Kherson region by an anti-aircraft missile unit of the Air Forces," the Telegram channel says.

In addition, at night, in the eastern direction, the air defense of the AFU Air Force destroyed two enemy drones.

