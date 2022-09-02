Fourteen Ukrainian servicemen return from Russian captivity – coordination HQ

Another prisoner swap has been carried out between Ukraine and Russia on Friday, according to the Coordination Headquarters for Treatment of Prisoners of War in Donetsk region.

"Fourteen Ukrainian defenders returned home. Ten from the 58th separate mechanized brigade and four from the 30th separate mechanized brigade. They were captivated by the occupation troops in spring this year," the coordination headquarters said.

Among the released POWs there are one officer and one military doctor.

"The work of the coordination headquarters to return the captivated defenders continues," it said.