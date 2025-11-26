Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:45 26.11.2025

Three more Ukrainian children returned from TOT as part of Bring Kids Back UA initiative – Yermak

Three more Ukrainian children returned from TOT as part of Bring Kids Back UA initiative – Yermak

Three more Ukrainian children were returned from temporarily occupied territories (TOT) as part of the Ukrainian President's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, reported Andriy Yermak, Head of the President's Office.

"The 17-year-old boy was evacuated earlier, but his 15-year-old brother and 12-year-old sister, along with their parents, remained in the occupied territory. Russian soldiers threatened the family, interrogated their parents, and forced the children to attend a Russian school with propaganda. But now they are finally safe in Ukrainian-controlled territory," Yermak wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to Yermak, the 16-year-old boy lived for almost four years under constant surveillance by occupation forces, who would come to his home and threaten the family for refusing to attend a Russian school. "Ultimately, our partners helped the boy leave, and today he's back with his family," the head of the President’s Office noted.

