Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:18 18.11.2025

Coordination HQ: 16% of Ukrainian POWs are citizens of Ukraine

1 min read

About 16% of people currently held captive in Ukraine are Ukrainian citizens; of these, 6% are Crimeans, Secretary of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, Brigadier General Dmytro Usov said.

"In percentage terms, 16% of those citizens currently held captive in our country are our citizens; of which 6% are Crimeans. This is a big figure. These are our citizens. We understand that we, as a state, must make the right decisions when there is a request from the Russian side for their exchange. Since it is not clear when a citizen of Ukraine is exchanged for a citizen of Ukraine," he said during the Crimea Global third international conference.

Usov said this figure concerns civilians.

He said a bill is currently being considered in the Verkhovna Rada, which will allow Ukrainian citizens held captive in Ukraine to be released, remain in the country and fulfill their duties.

Tags: #prisoners

MORE ABOUT

21:03 20.10.2025
Ministry of Development initiates UAH 50,000 payments to civilians freed from wartime captivity

Ministry of Development initiates UAH 50,000 payments to civilians freed from wartime captivity

15:11 11.09.2025
Nauseda announces arrival of 52 political prisoners released in Belarus to Lithuania

Nauseda announces arrival of 52 political prisoners released in Belarus to Lithuania

15:07 28.07.2025
Ukraine returns 5,857 people from captivity since full-scale war began

Ukraine returns 5,857 people from captivity since full-scale war began

13:39 25.07.2025
MFA welcomes OSCE initiative to activate Moscow mechanism to document Russia's crimes against POWs

MFA welcomes OSCE initiative to activate Moscow mechanism to document Russia's crimes against POWs

17:01 10.06.2025
GUR: Photo of released POW marked with 'Glory to Russia' inscription is genuine

GUR: Photo of released POW marked with 'Glory to Russia' inscription is genuine

15:28 10.06.2025
Prisoner release coordination HQ reports harassment of Ukrainian POW relatives

Prisoner release coordination HQ reports harassment of Ukrainian POW relatives

20:52 23.05.2025
Sybiha on POW exchange: Such measures critically important for continued work to restore peace

Sybiha on POW exchange: Such measures critically important for continued work to restore peace

14:28 15.05.2025
Lists of Ukrainian prisoners of war handed over to Pope

Lists of Ukrainian prisoners of war handed over to Pope

10:12 10.04.2025
SBU conducts first interrogations of Chinese POWs

SBU conducts first interrogations of Chinese POWs

12:51 13.03.2025
Russians execute Ukrainian prisoners of war again – Lubinets

Russians execute Ukrainian prisoners of war again – Lubinets

HOT NEWS

Spain to allocate EUR 200 mln for Ukraine's reconstruction – Sánchez

AFU use US-made ATACMS to strike Russia – General Staff

Russia forcibly mobilizes over 46,000 Ukrainians in occupied territories

Ukrainian citizens detained for reailway sabotage in Poland – PM Tusk

Cabinet announces competition for new Naftogaz supervisory board members – Svyrydenko

LATEST

Zelenskyy announces meeting with Erdoğan on Wed

Spain to allocate EUR 200 mln for Ukraine's reconstruction – Sánchez

Pivnenko: Ukraine needs more drones, better tactics, improved command, control system

Defense Ministry allows civilian psychologists to provide aid to military personnel

Zelenskyy seeks to use US pressure on Russia to end war – media

AFU use US-made ATACMS to strike Russia – General Staff

Medical Procurement of Ukraine purchases 16 Siemens MRI machines with EU funds

Families being forcibly evacuated from Komyshuvakha, Kramatorsk community – authorities

Ukrainian PM: Partners urged to submit candidates for supervisory boards, intl auditors may be engaged

Ukrainian Red Cross Society, State Emergency Service exchange experience with German Red Cross

AD
AD