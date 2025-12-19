Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:15 19.12.2025

All 109 released Belarusian political prisoners delivered to Poland, Lithuania

2 min read
The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reports on the provision of passage for 109 recently released Belarusian political prisoners from Ukraine to Poland and Lithuania.

"With the organizational support of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, 109 former Belarusian political prisoners were successfully delivered to Poland and Lithuania. This humanitarian operation was made possible thanks to the coordinated cooperation of the Ukrainian side with international partners. Among those who are finally free are well-known representatives of the Belarusian opposition, journalists and public figures who have been under repression for a long time," the headquarters said on Telegram on Friday.

As noted in the statement, the released were met in Warsaw by relatives, volunteers, journalists and diplomats.

"The Coordination Headquarters expresses its sincere gratitude to the United States of America, the governments of European states, international partners and all parties involved for their support, solidarity and assistance in carrying out this humanitarian operation," the headquarters said.

As reported, the Pul Pervoi Telegram channel, close to the press service of Alexander Lukashenko, reported on the "pardon" of 123 foreigners serving sentences in the republic's penitentiary institutions.

It is reported that the decision was made "within the framework of the agreements reached with U.S. President Donald Trump and at his request, in connection with the lifting of illegal sanctions against the potash industry of the Republic of Belarus, introduced by the administration of the previous U.S. President Biden, and in connection with the transition to a practical level of the process of lifting other illegal sanctions against the Republic of Belarus."

After that, 109 citizens of Belarus and five Ukrainians arrived in Ukraine on Sunday. Belarusian citizens will be able to remain in Ukraine or, at their own request, move to Poland, Lithuania or other European countries, where many of them have families.

Tags: #belarusians #political #prisoners

