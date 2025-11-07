Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
21:00 07.11.2025

Yermak: Another young man saved from occupied territory

1 min read
Photo: https://t.me/ermaka2022

Ukraine managed to return another young man from the temporarily occupied territory as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said on Friday evening.

"After the boy turned 18, his family was forced to hide their son so that the occupiers would not take him to the Russian army. Every day turned into fear and anticipation of searches – Russian military personnel went from house to house, looking for young men of draft age. In the end, the family decided to take a risky trip. Thanks to the support of volunteers, the family went through this dangerous path and is now on the free territory of Ukraine," he said in Telegram channel.

Yermak said the family is receiving the necessary assistance and is gradually returning to peaceful life.

He thanked the Helping to Leave team for helping to save the family.

Tags: #return #children

