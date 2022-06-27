U.S. Senator Jim Risch visits Hostomel, Irpin

U.S. Senator Jim Risch, who is also a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, visited Kyiv region, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba had said.

Senator Risch visited Hostomel and Irpin where "he saw with his own eyes the destructions of the residential areas and the consequences of the crimes committed by the Russian army," he said.

"The delegation visited the Antonov International Airport, where the Rushists destroyed Ukrainian aircraft Mriya. Senator Jim Risch was impressed by what he saw," Kuleba said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

He also thanked the international partners for their strong support.