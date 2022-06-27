Facts

11:36 27.06.2022

U.S. Senator Jim Risch visits Hostomel, Irpin

1 min read
U.S. Senator Jim Risch visits Hostomel, Irpin

U.S. Senator Jim Risch, who is also a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, visited Kyiv region, Head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba had said.

Senator Risch visited Hostomel and Irpin where "he saw with his own eyes the destructions of the residential areas and the consequences of the crimes committed by the Russian army," he said.

"The delegation visited the Antonov International Airport, where the Rushists destroyed Ukrainian aircraft Mriya. Senator Jim Risch was impressed by what he saw," Kuleba said on the Telegram channel on Monday.

He also thanked the international partners for their strong support.

 

Tags: #senators #irpin

MORE ABOUT

14:49 16.06.2022
After visiting Irpin, President of Romania urges to bring Russian criminals to justice

After visiting Irpin, President of Romania urges to bring Russian criminals to justice

18:59 15.06.2022
Western Balkan countries to reconstruct residential buildings in Irpin – Albanian PM

Western Balkan countries to reconstruct residential buildings in Irpin – Albanian PM

12:17 15.06.2022
PMs of Montenegro and Albania visit Borodyanka and Irpin

PMs of Montenegro and Albania visit Borodyanka and Irpin

14:45 09.06.2022
European Commissioner Lenarčič visits Irpin

European Commissioner Lenarčič visits Irpin

12:40 27.05.2022
Foreign Minister of Northern Macedonia visits Irpin

Foreign Minister of Northern Macedonia visits Irpin

15:54 21.05.2022
PM of Portugal arrives in Ukraine, visits Irpin

PM of Portugal arrives in Ukraine, visits Irpin

16:15 11.05.2022
British Ambassador visits Irpin

British Ambassador visits Irpin

16:11 02.05.2022
Danish Foreign Minister visits Irpin

Danish Foreign Minister visits Irpin

11:30 11.04.2022
Bridge connecting Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, Vorzel with Kyiv opened

Bridge connecting Bucha, Irpin, Hostomel, Vorzel with Kyiv opened

17:53 30.03.2022
According to preliminary data, up to 50 servicemen, 200-300 civilians killed under shelling, during fighting in Irpin

According to preliminary data, up to 50 servicemen, 200-300 civilians killed under shelling, during fighting in Irpin

AD

HOT NEWS

As result of missile attack on Kremenchuk's mall, at least two killed, 20 wounded, nine are in critical condition – president's office

Missile attack on Kremenchuk hit shopping mall with over 1,000 civilians, building is on fire – Zelensky

Russian missile hit civilian facility in Kremenchuk, there are casualties

Decision to change SBU leadership depends on results of inspection of law enforcement agencies – Zelensky

Ukraine and Moldova should strengthen cooperation in all spheres to counter Russian aggression – Zelensky

LATEST

Sandu: We are doing everything possible to prevent Transdniestria from posing threat to Ukraine and Moldova

As result of missile attack on Kremenchuk's mall, at least two killed, 20 wounded, nine are in critical condition – president's office

Missile attack on Kremenchuk hit shopping mall with over 1,000 civilians, building is on fire – Zelensky

Russian missile hit civilian facility in Kremenchuk, there are casualties

Decision to change SBU leadership depends on results of inspection of law enforcement agencies – Zelensky

Ukraine and Moldova should strengthen cooperation in all spheres to counter Russian aggression – Zelensky

Exhibition of Russian equipment destroyed by Ukrainian defense forces opened in Warsaw

Comprehensive package of assistance to Ukraine to include complete transition to equipment, weapons of AFU according to NATO standards – Stoltenberg

Zelensky urges G7 to join work on Ukraine's security guarantees – press service

Number of casualties caused by Russian missile attack on Kyiv rises to six – city administration

AD
AD
AD
AD