Facts

09:27 30.08.2022

USA considers controlled shutdown of ZNPP units to be safest outcome

1 min read
USA considers controlled shutdown of ZNPP units to be safest outcome

The safest outcome will be a controlled shutdown of the Zaporizhia NPP units, a US Pentagon spokesman has said.

"We believe that the safest outcome would be a controlled shutdown of the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant reactors, that this would be the least risky course of action in the near term," the Pentagon spokesman said at a briefing, answering questions about developments in southern Ukraine.

He noted that "we also have U.S. scientists that are monitoring radiation sensor data at the power plant and we have seen no indications of increased or abnormal radiation levels so far."

The American official also said that the United States is in contact with Ukrainian counterparts.

"The Ukrainians told us what you see in the open media, that they launched some kind of offensive. We just don't know its level," he said.

"I don't know, of course, if they have penetrated the first lines of Russian defense, but I think that in the next 24-36 hours we will all have a much better understanding of the level of this offensive – or these offensives in the last few weeks," the Pentagon spokesman said.

Tags: #usa #zaporizhia_npp

MORE ABOUT

10:00 30.08.2022
Govt delegation in USA agrees to expand IFC presence in Ukraine – Chernyshov

Govt delegation in USA agrees to expand IFC presence in Ukraine – Chernyshov

16:58 29.08.2022
Zelensky: Russia is first terrorist in world to turn nuclear power plant into battlefield

Zelensky: Russia is first terrorist in world to turn nuclear power plant into battlefield

16:16 29.08.2022
Zaporizhia region governor hopes IAEA mission to help demilitarize ZNPP

Zaporizhia region governor hopes IAEA mission to help demilitarize ZNPP

15:07 29.08.2022
Ukraine expects from IAEA mission clear statement of facts of violation of nuclear safety protocols at ZNPP – Kuleba

Ukraine expects from IAEA mission clear statement of facts of violation of nuclear safety protocols at ZNPP – Kuleba

13:53 29.08.2022
G7 welcomes IAEA-led mission to Zaporizhia NPP

G7 welcomes IAEA-led mission to Zaporizhia NPP

10:10 29.08.2022
Yermak: Russia's nuclear blackmail should not go unanswered

Yermak: Russia's nuclear blackmail should not go unanswered

09:22 29.08.2022
IAEA mission on its way to Zaporizhia NPP – Grossi

IAEA mission on its way to Zaporizhia NPP – Grossi

12:27 27.08.2022
Grossi welcomes restoration of external power line at Zaporizhia NPP

Grossi welcomes restoration of external power line at Zaporizhia NPP

11:42 27.08.2022
Zaporizhia NPP starts operation of two units after complete shutdown a day earlier - Energoatom

Zaporizhia NPP starts operation of two units after complete shutdown a day earlier - Energoatom

11:37 27.08.2022
Professionalism of Ukrainian nuclear scientists will save Ukraine and Europe from consequences of Russian terror at ZNPP

Professionalism of Ukrainian nuclear scientists will save Ukraine and Europe from consequences of Russian terror at ZNPP

AD

HOT NEWS

Death toll from Kharkiv shelling rises to five, seven wounded – Terekhov

Zelensky: It is time for Russian military to run

SBI checking validity of orders to remove property from Kyiv Airport, damage runways

"Negotiations" with Russia going well in southern direction of frontline – Podoliak

Mykolaiv mayor reports two dead, five wounded after enemy attack on city

LATEST

Yermak-Rasmussen Group finalizes draft recommendations on future security guarantees for Ukraine

Death toll from Kharkiv shelling rises to five, seven wounded – Terekhov

Massive shelling of occupiers with 16 S-300 missiles of Mykolaiv led to destruction, damage to buildings, transport infrastructure – Kim

Occupants again fire at Nikopol, Dnipro, Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, there is wounded, damage to infrastructure – Reznichenko

Zelensky: It is time for Russian military to run

ECHR to resume consideration of complaints against Ukraine

SBI checking validity of orders to remove property from Kyiv Airport, damage runways

"Negotiations" with Russia going well in southern direction of frontline – Podoliak

TELEGRAM CHANNELS REPORT ON POWEFUL BLAST IN KHERSON

Mykolaiv mayor reports two dead, five wounded after enemy attack on city

AD
AD
AD
AD