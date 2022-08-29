Advisor to Kherson administration's head: There is data that ex-MP Kovaliov killed in Zalizny Port

Advisor to the head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Serhiy Khlan said there was information about the murder of former MP, collaborator Oleksiy Kovaliov.

"Kherson region. There is information that former MP, traitor Oleksiy Kovaliov was killed in Zalizny Port. The data needs to be clarified, but it is interesting that the propaganda media also reported the death of their minister, although they immediately deleted it," Khlan said on Facebook on Sunday evening.