MP Kovaliov informed of suspicion of treason – SBI

MPs Oleksiy Kovaliov was informed of suspicion of high treason and aiding the aggressor state, the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) has reported.

"The Prosecutor General of Ukraine, on the basis of evidence collected by the State Bureau of Investigations, reported suspicion to MP Oleksiy Kovaliov," the SBI said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the SBI, in April 2022, the Bureau's employees opened criminal proceedings against the MP, who, after a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, is placed in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region and is helping the occupation troops.

"During the investigation, it was established that at the beginning of July this year, Oleksiy Kovaliov took the position of deputy chairman in the government of Kherson region illegally created by the occupation administration of the aggressor state," the report says.

The SBI informs that on June 8, 2022, the deputy also posted a publication on his page on the social network about the alleged integration of a part of Ukraine into the aggressor country in order to influence the public and manipulate consciousness.