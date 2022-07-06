Facts

16:54 06.07.2022

MP Kovaliov informed of suspicion of treason – SBI

1 min read
MP Kovaliov informed of suspicion of treason – SBI

MPs Oleksiy Kovaliov was informed of suspicion of high treason and aiding the aggressor state, the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) has reported.

"The Prosecutor General of Ukraine, on the basis of evidence collected by the State Bureau of Investigations, reported suspicion to MP Oleksiy Kovaliov," the SBI said on the Telegram channel on Wednesday.

According to the SBI, in April 2022, the Bureau's employees opened criminal proceedings against the MP, who, after a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, is placed in the temporarily occupied territory of Kherson region and is helping the occupation troops.

"During the investigation, it was established that at the beginning of July this year, Oleksiy Kovaliov took the position of deputy chairman in the government of Kherson region illegally created by the occupation administration of the aggressor state," the report says.

The SBI informs that on June 8, 2022, the deputy also posted a publication on his page on the social network about the alleged integration of a part of Ukraine into the aggressor country in order to influence the public and manipulate consciousness.

Tags: #sbi #kovaliov

MORE ABOUT

17:07 02.06.2022
SBI completes investigation of Medvedchuk's treason case

SBI completes investigation of Medvedchuk's treason case

15:00 01.06.2022
Court seizes liquefied gas sold by Ukrnafta on unlicensed exchange at reduced price – SBI

Court seizes liquefied gas sold by Ukrnafta on unlicensed exchange at reduced price – SBI

17:06 31.05.2022
Assets of Tatneft in Ukraine seized – SBI

Assets of Tatneft in Ukraine seized – SBI

13:13 29.04.2022
Channel for missile components supply to Russia by enterprise, controlled by oligarch Deripaska, blocked - SBI

Channel for missile components supply to Russia by enterprise, controlled by oligarch Deripaska, blocked - SBI

16:14 26.04.2022
SBI prosecutes 10 more customs officials for facilitating illegal imports of oil products by companies close to Medvedchuk

SBI prosecutes 10 more customs officials for facilitating illegal imports of oil products by companies close to Medvedchuk

15:36 18.04.2022
SBI investigating 240 cases of treason, collaborationism

SBI investigating 240 cases of treason, collaborationism

17:19 16.03.2022
SBI transfers to state budget $ 1 mln seized from embassy employee when trying to illegally export abroad

SBI transfers to state budget $ 1 mln seized from embassy employee when trying to illegally export abroad

11:38 10.03.2022
SBI investigating 38 cases of assistance to aggressor by Ukrainian officials, law enforcement officers

SBI investigating 38 cases of assistance to aggressor by Ukrainian officials, law enforcement officers

17:10 09.03.2022
SBI reveals dozens of attempts by male citizens of Ukraine to cross border with newly issued Russian passports

SBI reveals dozens of attempts by male citizens of Ukraine to cross border with newly issued Russian passports

11:57 09.03.2022
Russian citizens attempt to smuggle antique, foreign currency out of Ukraine – SBI

Russian citizens attempt to smuggle antique, foreign currency out of Ukraine – SBI

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky says he has no misunderstandings with General Staff on issue of restricting movement of military service within country

Warehouses of Russian occupiers destroyed near railway station in Kherson – adviser to Regional Military Administration

AFU denies info spread by Russian propagandists about alleged destruction of HIMARS

Aggressor exporting effective medicines from Ukraine, replaces them in occupied territories with Russian drugs – Liashko

General Staff cancels document regulating procedure for movement of conscripts within Ukraine, it will be finalized – Zaluzhny

LATEST

Zelensky says he has no misunderstandings with General Staff on issue of restricting movement of military service within country

Ukrainian MFA reminds Lavrov about publication of confidential correspondence of Maas and Le Drian by Russia

Warehouses of Russian occupiers destroyed near railway station in Kherson – adviser to Regional Military Administration

AFU denies info spread by Russian propagandists about alleged destruction of HIMARS

Aggressor exporting effective medicines from Ukraine, replaces them in occupied territories with Russian drugs – Liashko

We should be ready for potential COVID-19 outbreak – Liashko

General Staff cancels document regulating procedure for movement of conscripts within Ukraine, it will be finalized – Zaluzhny

Russia loses 36,500 troops since beginning of full-scale invasion of Ukraine – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian army suppresses aggressor's offensive in Lozove direction, Kherson region – AFU General Staff

Spain may allocate EUR 250 mln to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD