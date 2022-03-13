Podoliak on murder of NYT journalist: how much longer will the United States ignore the war, the killings of its citizens and will not close the sky over Ukraine?

Adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak, commenting on the murder of a New York Times journalist in Irpen by Russian military, said that there are no questions about Russia's non-compliance with the rules of war, there is a question of how long the United States will ignore the war and will not close the sky over Ukraine.

"Today in Irpin, the Russian military shot dead a U.S. citizen, journalist Brent Anthony Renaud. There are no questions about Russia's non-compliance with the rules of the warfare. There is only one question: how long will the United States ignore the war, kill its citizens and not close the sky over Ukraine?" he said on Twitter on Sunday.

Earlier it became known that Russian troops killed New York Times correspondent Brent Renaud in Irpen, another journalist was wounded.

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova has reacted to the killing of New York Times journalist Brent Renaud by Russian invaders by saying the time has come for international partners to take responsibility and help Ukraine.