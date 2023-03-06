Facts

Yermak on video of murder of Ukrainian prisoner: Russia cultivates war crimes, whitewashing myths about ‘Nazis’

Yermak on video of murder of Ukrainian prisoner: Russia cultivates war crimes, whitewashing myths about ‘Nazis’

The murder of a Ukrainian prisoner of war on camera by Russian occupiers is evidence of the cultivation of war crimes in the Russian Federation and their justification by propaganda, said head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak.

"War crimes are cultivated in Russia. And they are whitened by their propaganda and myths about ‘Nazis.’ The murder of a captured man is another example of this. And it is also an example of their national insignificance and weakness," Yermak wrote on Telegram on Monday.

He also stressed that "there will be a reckoning for every such war crime." "No one will be able to hide from it," the head of the President's Office added.

Earlier, a video of the murder of an unarmed man in a Ukrainian military uniform without visible identification marks appeared on the network. He looks in the direction where the camera is, a voice-over says, "Catch him on video." To this the prisoner replies: "Glory to Ukraine." After that, numerous shots sound. The video was shot in a forest plantation.

