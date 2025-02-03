Sybiha shocked by news of tragic death of Ukrainian citizen in Slovakia

Photo: MFA of Ukraine

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha is shocked by the tragic death of a Ukrainian citizen in Bratislava and does not rule out ethnic hatred as one of the causes of this crime.

"Shocked by the tragic death of a Ukrainian citizen in Bratislava. We cannot exclude ethnic hatred as one of the reasons for this crime. Under my directions, our embassy has already contacted the Slovak police and ombudsman. We demand an impartial investigation and accountability," Sybiha said on X.

As reported on Monday by the Slovak publication Dennik N, city police officers in Bratislava found a man who was robbed on Thursday in front of the Nivy shopping center. Paramedics took him to hospital with serious head and body injuries, where he died on Friday. According to the paramedic who treated the man, who is from Ukraine, the wounds were probably inflicted by armed special forces. This was reported by TA3 television, which suspects that the man was attacked by members of the private security service (SBS) and a police patrol.