Ukrainian killed in Hungary as result of knife wound, suspect in crime detained – Ukrainian MFA

According to the Embassy of Ukraine in Hungary, a citizen of Ukraine, born in 1975, was killed as a result of a knife wound, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The incident occurred as a result of an argument in a dormitory for employees of a trucking company. A citizen of Kazakhstan suspected of committing the specified crime has been detained. Investigative actions are underway," the Foreign Ministry said.

The Embassy is establishing contact with the relatives of the killed and is in constant contact with the Hungarian investigative authorities.