Facts

16:08 13.03.2022

Prosecutor general calls on intl partners to take responsibility, help Ukraine after murder of NYT journalist

2 min read

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova reacted to the killing of New York Times journalist Brent Renaud by Russian invaders, saying the time has come for international partners to take responsibility and help Ukraine.

"Silence breeds consequences. Today, at a checkpoint in Kyiv, the body of a U.S. journalist killed by the Russian aggressor was discovered... This man worked for The New York Times. Russian bandits killed him in Irpin. They killed him brutally. They shot him in the head," Venediktova wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

She appealed to international partners to help Ukraine.

"I appeal to international partners – should we count the number of victims on the calculator? Help. Take risks. Take responsibility. It will be impossible to sit on the sidelines. Not on the sidelines anymore," the Prosecutor General said.

Venediktova added that Ukrainian law enforcement officers have entered data on the murder of the American journalist in the register and will investigate this case.

"I believe that we will bring the killers to justice, but we will not return the life of your citizen. All other citizens too. Unfortunately," Venediktova said.

Earlier it became known that Russian troops killed New York Times journalist Brent Renaud in Irpen, another journalist was wounded.

Tags: #murder #journalist #prosecutor #general #reaction
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:40 13.03.2022
New York Times confirms journalist Brent Renaud's death near Kyiv, says he wasn't on its assignment

New York Times confirms journalist Brent Renaud's death near Kyiv, says he wasn't on its assignment

16:24 13.03.2022
Podoliak on murder of NYT journalist: how much longer will the United States ignore the war, the killings of its citizens and will not close the sky over Ukraine?

Podoliak on murder of NYT journalist: how much longer will the United States ignore the war, the killings of its citizens and will not close the sky over Ukraine?

14:44 13.03.2022
Russian troops kill New York Times journalist in Irpen, another journalist wounded

Russian troops kill New York Times journalist in Irpen, another journalist wounded

18:29 12.03.2022
Venediktova: PGO of Slovakia, along with Ukraine, collects evidence of Russia's crimes

Venediktova: PGO of Slovakia, along with Ukraine, collects evidence of Russia's crimes

12:12 12.03.2022
Russian army has already lost more than 360 tanks, 1,200 armored vehicles in Ukraine – AFU's General Staff

Russian army has already lost more than 360 tanks, 1,200 armored vehicles in Ukraine – AFU's General Staff

19:03 10.03.2022
Ukrainian Defense Forces give worthy rebuff, hold back offensive operation of Russian invaders – AFU's General Staff

Ukrainian Defense Forces give worthy rebuff, hold back offensive operation of Russian invaders – AFU's General Staff

14:53 10.03.2022
Ukrainian army repulses attempt by Russian occupiers to force Irpin River – AFU General Staff

Ukrainian army repulses attempt by Russian occupiers to force Irpin River – AFU General Staff

14:13 10.03.2022
Talks between Kuleba and Lavrov critical to convey to Russia's leadership adequate understanding of situation in Ukraine, in the world – Podoliak

Talks between Kuleba and Lavrov critical to convey to Russia's leadership adequate understanding of situation in Ukraine, in the world – Podoliak

18:31 09.03.2022
Prosecutor General: Important to create joint investigation team to investigate Russia's crimes

Prosecutor General: Important to create joint investigation team to investigate Russia's crimes

13:21 09.03.2022
Russian invaders slow down pace of advancement of troops in Ukraine, but don't abandon offensive operation – AFU's General

Russian invaders slow down pace of advancement of troops in Ukraine, but don't abandon offensive operation – AFU's General

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Irpin authorities ban journalists from entering town - mayor

About 100 air bombs dropped on Mariupol, 2,187 people die - city council

Russian troops kill New York Times journalist in Irpen, another journalist wounded

Humanitarian cargo should arrive in Mariupol in two hours – Zelensky

Russia already loses more than 12,000 personnel, 374 tanks, 74 aircraft and 62 MLRS in Ukraine – AFU General Staff

LATEST

Russian invaders carry out air raid on school in Mykolaiv region - military administration head

Almost 1 mln users cut off from electricity supply amid war in Ukraine, work of energy system stable – Energy Ministry

Irpin authorities ban journalists from entering town - mayor

Kuleba, Foreign Minister of Qatar discuss ways to stop Russia's aggression against Ukraine

Mobile operators launch service of access to Internet in national roaming

Zelensky visits hospital of Defense Ministry in Kyiv

About 100 air bombs dropped on Mariupol, 2,187 people die - city council

Ministry of Infrastructure waiting for EU to refuse permits for intl road transport for carriers in Russia, its allies

Mariupol running out of food and water – city council

Minister Tkachenko calls on EU Commissioner Breton to support imposing sanctions on all Russian TV channels, ban broadcasting in EU

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD