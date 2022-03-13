Prosecutor general calls on intl partners to take responsibility, help Ukraine after murder of NYT journalist

Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova reacted to the killing of New York Times journalist Brent Renaud by Russian invaders, saying the time has come for international partners to take responsibility and help Ukraine.

"Silence breeds consequences. Today, at a checkpoint in Kyiv, the body of a U.S. journalist killed by the Russian aggressor was discovered... This man worked for The New York Times. Russian bandits killed him in Irpin. They killed him brutally. They shot him in the head," Venediktova wrote on Facebook on Sunday.

She appealed to international partners to help Ukraine.

"I appeal to international partners – should we count the number of victims on the calculator? Help. Take risks. Take responsibility. It will be impossible to sit on the sidelines. Not on the sidelines anymore," the Prosecutor General said.

Venediktova added that Ukrainian law enforcement officers have entered data on the murder of the American journalist in the register and will investigate this case.

"I believe that we will bring the killers to justice, but we will not return the life of your citizen. All other citizens too. Unfortunately," Venediktova said.

Earlier it became known that Russian troops killed New York Times journalist Brent Renaud in Irpen, another journalist was wounded.