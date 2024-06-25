PGO starts extradition procedure for suspects in murder attempt on Kazakh journalist

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine (PGO) is preparing a package of documents to apply to the relevant authorities of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the extradition of two persons suspected of a particularly serious crime – the attempted murder of Kazakh journalist Aidos Sadykov in Kyiv on June 18.

The PGO recalled that two people attempted to murder a citizen of Kazakhstan who had refugee status in Ukraine in Kyiv on June 18, 2024.

"Both suspects are citizens of Kazakhstan. They left the territory of Ukraine on the day the crime was committed," it said.

On June 21, they were notified of suspicion of attempted premeditated murder, committed by order and by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 15, items 11, 12 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The suspects have been put on the international wanted list.

The pre-trial investigation is carried out by the units of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv under the procedural leadership of Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.