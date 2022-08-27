Govt cancels approval of appointing Omelchuk as head of Mykolaiv district administration

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine canceled the submission of a proposal to appoint Oleksandr Omelchuk as head of Mykolaiv District State Administration of Mykolaiv region.

According to the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, the corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Saturday.

In particular, the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers of August 23, 2022 on submitting a proposal on appointment of Oleksandr Omelchuk as the head of Mykolaiv District State Administration of Mykolaiv region was canceled.

Earlier, the leader of the Servant of the People faction, David Arakhamia, appealed to Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko and Head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Kim to refuse the appointment of Omelchuk to the post.