13:34 27.08.2022

Britain will give Ukraine underwater drones, Ukrainian military being trained to use them - Defense Ministry

The UK will transfer underwater drones to Ukraine and train Ukrainian servicemen to use them to clear the coastline from mines, the press service of the British Ministry of Defense reports.

"The UK is giving six underwater drones to Ukraine and training their personnel to use them to clear their coast of mines. The autonomous vehicles can detect, locate and identify mines using an array of sensors so the Ukrainian Navy can destroy them," the UK Ministry of Defense tweeted.

"The lightweight autonomous vehicle is designed for use in shallow coastal environments, operating effectively at depths of up to 100 meters to detect, locate and identify mines using an array of sensors so the Ukrainian Navy can destroy them," according to a report on the UK government's website.

"Dozens of Ukrainian Navy personnel will be taught to use the drones over the coming months, with the first tranche having already begun their training," it says.

Tags: #ukraine #uk #mines

13:46 26.08.2022
Shmyhal: Ukraine to receive 'customs visa-free regime' this year

Shmyhal: Ukraine to receive 'customs visa-free regime' this year

10:15 26.08.2022
There's no intermediate position regarding support for Ukraine, Italy decides to be on side of freedom – FM

There’s no intermediate position regarding support for Ukraine, Italy decides to be on side of freedom – FM

10:55 25.08.2022
Portugal to continue to provide Ukraine with political, financial, military and humanitarian assistance – Foreign Minister

Portugal to continue to provide Ukraine with political, financial, military and humanitarian assistance – Foreign Minister

17:40 24.08.2022
On Independence Day, EC President along with Ukrainians, unfurl 30-meter Ukrainian flag on Brussels' central square

On Independence Day, EC President along with Ukrainians, unfurl 30-meter Ukrainian flag on Brussels' central square

17:22 23.08.2022
Shmyhal: By end of 2024, we plan to be fully ready to join EU

Shmyhal: By end of 2024, we plan to be fully ready to join EU

12:24 23.08.2022
Duda arrives in Ukraine, speaks in Rada

Duda arrives in Ukraine, speaks in Rada

10:21 23.08.2022
Ukraine intends to expand sanction of freezing assets of Kurchenko, Lebedev, Tabachnyk and Deripaska

Ukraine intends to expand sanction of freezing assets of Kurchenko, Lebedev, Tabachnyk and Deripaska

09:34 23.08.2022
Netherlands allocates new aid package to Ukraine worth over EUR 80 mln

Netherlands allocates new aid package to Ukraine worth over EUR 80 mln

10:39 19.08.2022
Biden administration preparing about $800 mln of additional security assistance for Ukraine – media

Biden administration preparing about $800 mln of additional security assistance for Ukraine – media

18:23 18.08.2022
Ukraine, Turkey sign memo on post-war reconstruction

Ukraine, Turkey sign memo on post-war reconstruction

Govt cancels approval of appointing Omelchuk as head of Mykolaiv district administration

Pentagon to spend over $180 mln to buy NASAMS for Ukraine, contract valid until Aug 2024

As a result of Russian aggression, 377 children killed, 733 injured in Ukraine – PGO

Zaporizhia NPP starts operation of two units after complete shutdown a day earlier - Energoatom

Professionalism of Ukrainian nuclear scientists will save Ukraine and Europe from consequences of Russian terror at ZNPP

Govt cancels approval of appointing Omelchuk as head of Mykolaiv district administration

Pentagon to spend over $180 mln to buy NASAMS for Ukraine, contract valid until Aug 2024

As a result of Russian aggression, 377 children killed, 733 injured in Ukraine – PGO

Ukroboronprom, together with AFU General Staff, set up program for development of drones for Ukrainian army

Grossi welcomes restoration of external power line at Zaporizhia NPP

Zaporizhia NPP starts operation of two units after complete shutdown a day earlier - Energoatom

Professionalism of Ukrainian nuclear scientists will save Ukraine and Europe from consequences of Russian terror at ZNPP

Occupiers continue attempts to establish control over all territory of Donetsk region, keep occupied territories in south, east of Ukraine

First batch of letters from Ukrainian POWs in Russia arrives in Ukraine

Iran supplies Russia with "hundreds" of drones that could be used in war against Ukraine – media

