Britain will give Ukraine underwater drones, Ukrainian military being trained to use them - Defense Ministry

The UK will transfer underwater drones to Ukraine and train Ukrainian servicemen to use them to clear the coastline from mines, the press service of the British Ministry of Defense reports.

"The UK is giving six underwater drones to Ukraine and training their personnel to use them to clear their coast of mines. The autonomous vehicles can detect, locate and identify mines using an array of sensors so the Ukrainian Navy can destroy them," the UK Ministry of Defense tweeted.

"The lightweight autonomous vehicle is designed for use in shallow coastal environments, operating effectively at depths of up to 100 meters to detect, locate and identify mines using an array of sensors so the Ukrainian Navy can destroy them," according to a report on the UK government's website.

"Dozens of Ukrainian Navy personnel will be taught to use the drones over the coming months, with the first tranche having already begun their training," it says.