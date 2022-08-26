Facts

09:37 26.08.2022

Ukrainian heart torn by words of Pope – Kuleba

1 min read
Ukrainian heart torn by words of Pope – Kuleba

The Ukrainian heart is torn by the words of Pope Francis, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

"I will say frankly that the Ukrainian heart is torn by the words of the Pope. It was unfair," Kuleba said at a press conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in Kyiv on Thursday.

Kuleba pointed out that the Foreign Ministry had carefully read the full quote of Pope Francis and decided to invite the apostolic nuncio to express Ukraine's disappointment with his words.

"The invitation of the nuncio to the ministry itself is quite unprecedented and speaks for itself," the Foreign Minister stressed.

Earlier, Pope Francis commented on the murder of the daughter of one of the ideologists of the "Russian world" Alexander Dugin, Daria Dugina, and noted at the same time that "innocent people pay for the war."

Tags: #kuleba #pope_francis

MORE ABOUT

12:13 26.08.2022
Kuleba urges French company TotalEnergies to stop cooperation with Russia

Kuleba urges French company TotalEnergies to stop cooperation with Russia

09:39 26.08.2022
Ukrainian MFA invites apostolic nuncio because of Pope's reaction to death of Russian woman Dugina

Ukrainian MFA invites apostolic nuncio because of Pope's reaction to death of Russian woman Dugina

15:38 11.08.2022
Kuleba urges Grossi, Guterres to urgently send intl mission to Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP

Kuleba urges Grossi, Guterres to urgently send intl mission to Russia-occupied Zaporizhia NPP

16:00 10.08.2022
Kuleba calls on all EU, G7 countries to stop issuing visas to Russians: They should be deprived of right to cross intl borders until they learn to respect them

Kuleba calls on all EU, G7 countries to stop issuing visas to Russians: They should be deprived of right to cross intl borders until they learn to respect them

11:35 09.08.2022
New US $1 bln defense aid package for Ukraine shows high level of trust between presidents, their teams – Kuleba

New US $1 bln defense aid package for Ukraine shows high level of trust between presidents, their teams – Kuleba

16:57 04.08.2022
Kuleba on Amnesty International's statement: This isn’t about finding and bringing truth to the world, but about creating false balance between criminal and his victim

Kuleba on Amnesty International's statement: This isn’t about finding and bringing truth to the world, but about creating false balance between criminal and his victim

12:42 29.07.2022
Now is not time to accept unfavorable ceasefire proposals or peace deals with Russia – Kuleba

Now is not time to accept unfavorable ceasefire proposals or peace deals with Russia – Kuleba

09:15 29.07.2022
Ukraine to do everything in its power to make grain export corridor work – FM

Ukraine to do everything in its power to make grain export corridor work – FM

15:55 18.07.2022
Kuleba: Ukraine won’t agree to any solution that leaves at least slightest gap for possibility of frontal attack by Russia from sea

Kuleba: Ukraine won’t agree to any solution that leaves at least slightest gap for possibility of frontal attack by Russia from sea

14:51 11.07.2022
Dutch PM Rutte visits Kyiv region's settlements affected by Russian occupiers

Dutch PM Rutte visits Kyiv region's settlements affected by Russian occupiers

AD

HOT NEWS

First batch of letters from Ukrainian POWs in Russia arrives in Ukraine

One of Zaporizhia NPP power units again connected to power grid – Energoatom

About 200 Russian paratroopers killed due to AFU strike on occupied Kadiyivka – Haidai

Invaders lose about 400 soldiers, seven tanks, six drones in Ukraine in past 24 hours – AFU General Staff

Zelensky: Russia puts Ukraine and Europeans in situation one step away radiation disaster

LATEST

Occupiers continue attempts to establish control over all territory of Donetsk region, keep occupied territories in south, east of Ukraine

First batch of letters from Ukrainian POWs in Russia arrives in Ukraine

Iran supplies Russia with "hundreds" of drones that could be used in war against Ukraine – media

Stefanchuk: At parliamentary part of Crimea Platform, we to present all documents developed over period of its existence

Some 9,600 people evacuated from Donetsk region – Dpty Head of President's Office Tymoshenko

Stefanchuk on local referendum bill: For period of war, conclusions on bills of Venice Commission regarding Ukraine suspended

Head of Chechnya Kadyrov, people from his entourage suspected of committing crimes in Ukraine – SBU

One of Zaporizhia NPP power units again connected to power grid – Energoatom

Invaders destroy more than 30 COVID-19 clinics in Ukraine – Kuzin

Enemy hackers attack Ukraine more than a thousand times since Feb 24

AD
AD
AD
AD