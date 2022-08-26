Ukrainian heart torn by words of Pope – Kuleba

The Ukrainian heart is torn by the words of Pope Francis, said Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

"I will say frankly that the Ukrainian heart is torn by the words of the Pope. It was unfair," Kuleba said at a press conference with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in Kyiv on Thursday.

Kuleba pointed out that the Foreign Ministry had carefully read the full quote of Pope Francis and decided to invite the apostolic nuncio to express Ukraine's disappointment with his words.

"The invitation of the nuncio to the ministry itself is quite unprecedented and speaks for itself," the Foreign Minister stressed.

Earlier, Pope Francis commented on the murder of the daughter of one of the ideologists of the "Russian world" Alexander Dugin, Daria Dugina, and noted at the same time that "innocent people pay for the war."