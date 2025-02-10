Kallas, Pope Francis discuss need for just peace in Ukraine

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas and Pope Francis met and discussed the war in Ukraine and the need for a just peace.

"I was honoured to meet His Holiness Pontiff Francis. We discussed Russia's war in Ukraine and the need for a just and lasting peace that ensures Ukraine's future," she said on X media on Monday.

Kallas also thanked the Pope for his "strong leadership in protecting the most vulnerable and defending human dignity."

As reported, Pope Francis has repeatedly called for a ceasefire in Ukraine and the Middle East.