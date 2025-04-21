Interfax-Ukraine
13:27 21.04.2025

Zelenskyy expresses condolences on death of Pope Francis

Photo: Website of the President of Ukraine

Ukraine mourns with Catholics and all Christians over the death of Pope Francis, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Millions of people in the world mourn the tragic news of the departure of Pope Francis. His life was dedicated to God, people and the Church. He knew how to give hope, alleviate suffering through prayers and promote unity," Zelenskyy wrote on the social network X.

The president emphasized that Pope Francis prayed for peace in Ukraine and Ukrainians.

"We mourn with Catholics and all Christians who relied on the spiritual support of Pope Francis. Eternal memory!", the president added.

As reported, head of the Catholic Church Pope Francis, who had headed the Holy See since 2013, died on Monday morning.

