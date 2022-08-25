Facts

10:55 25.08.2022

Portugal to continue to provide Ukraine with political, financial, military and humanitarian assistance – Foreign Minister

Portugal will continue to provide Ukraine with political, financial, military and humanitarian assistance, Portuguese Foreign Minister João Cravinho said.

"Today, six months have passed since the beginning of the Russian invasion. This means that being here today has a dual meaning, namely to confirm the support of Portugal, as well as support and assistance of a political, financial, military and humanitarian nature. Portugal will continue to provide these four types of assistance (political, financial, military and humanitarian)," Cravinho said at a press conference with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to him, Portugal sheltered more than 50,000 Ukrainian refugees in connection with the war.

"Portugal will also continue to provide military assistance. All this time we are constantly analyzing what else we can transfer based on the new needs of Ukraine," he said.

The minister added that the first part of Portugal's assistance to Ukraine will be sent to Zhytomyr region to restore educational institutions.

"The Prime Minister of Portugal, during his visit to Ukraine, announced the provision of assistance of EUR 250 million. The first part of this assistance will be sent to Zhytomyr region to restore educational institutions," Cravinho said.

In turn, Kuleba said that the main topic of his negotiations with Cravinho was the military assistance that Ukraine needs.

"I emphasized to my colleague that on February 24 Russia attacked not only Ukraine, but all of Europe. Putin is trying to kill Ukrainians with missiles, but he is also trying to steal stability and a normal life from every European, in particular every Portuguese family. He does this at the cost of energy, inflation and propaganda," the Foreign Minister said.

He said that the only way to overcome these problems is to support Ukraine as much as possible and stand as a united front against the aggressor.

Tags: #ukraine #portugal

