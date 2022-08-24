SECOND REFERENDUM ON INDEPENDENCE ACTUALLY TOOK PLACE ON FEBRUARY 24 – ZELENSKY
SECOND REFERENDUM ON INDEPENDENCE ACTUALLY TOOK PLACE ON FEBRUARY 24 – ZELENSKY
SECOND REFERENDUM ON INDEPENDENCE ACTUALLY TOOK PLACE ON FEBRUARY 24 – ZELENSKY
Ukraine has no right to lose support of societies of foreign states, cede initiative to Russia – Zelensky
Zaporizhia NPP should become object of civilian infrastructure – Guterres at meeting of UN Security Council
Ukraine has no right to lose support of societies of foreign states, cede initiative to Russia – Zelensky
Zaporizhia NPP should become object of civilian infrastructure – Guterres at meeting of UN Security Council
On Independence Day, EC President along with Ukrainians, unfurl 30-meter Ukrainian flag on Brussels' central square
UK, Poland, Germany, France leaders congratulated Ukraine on Independence Day, promise their support
Special Topics: