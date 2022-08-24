Facts

09:55 24.08.2022

Second referendum on independence actually took place on February 24 – Zelensky

On February 24, 2022, the second referendum on the independence of Ukraine actually took place, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday in a video message dedicated to the Independence Day of Ukraine.

“We always paid tribute to all the fighters for independence, called this day the main holiday, and the blue-yellow flag - a shrine, put our hands to our hearts while singing the national anthem, and proudly said ‘Glory to Ukraine!’ and ‘Glory to Heroes!’ On February 24, we had to prove our words with deeds,” he said.

On this day, he said, “the second all-Ukrainian referendum actually took place. Again - the main question. Again - a decisive choice. But this time it was necessary to say ‘yes’ to independence not in the ballot, but in the soul and conscience. Go not to the precinct, but to the military commissariat departments, the territorial defense units, the volunteer movement, the information troops or simply work steadily and conscientiously in your place, at full strength, for a common goal.”

According to him, “we all changed. Someone was born again. As a person, individual, citizen, patriot, simply as a Ukrainian. And this, of course, is good news. Someone disappeared. Did not perish, did not die, but dissolved. As a person, individual, citizen, as a Ukrainian. And this is actually not bad news either. We will not hinder each other anymore.”

”We made a choice. For some, it is Mariupol. For some - Monaco. But we know who the majority is. And we finally became truly one. A new nation that emerged on February 24 at 4 am. Not born, but reborn. A nation that didn't cry, didn't scream, didn't get scared. Didn't run away. Didn't give up. Didn't forget,“ the president said.

