Share of those convinced, that despite obstacles Ukraine should be independent, decreased – opinion poll

Four fifths (80%) of respondents agree that, although there are many obstacles on the path to our statehood, Ukraine should still be independent, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Institute of Social and Political Psychology of the National Academy of Pedagogical Sciences of Ukraine together with the Association of Political Psychologists of Ukraine.

As the organizers reported at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday, the level of support for this thesis has slightly decreased compared to the period 2023-2024 (then it exceeded 85%), but remains high. However, there are also significant regional differences: among the respondents in the southern regions, slightly more than half (51.8%) share this agreement, and almost a third (30.2%) find it difficult to answer.

In addition, three quarters of respondents (74%) agree with the statement "Ukrainian patriots are capable of leading the country to prosperity. The revival of national self-awareness will give Ukraine the opportunity to become a powerful state", as in the previous year, while only 7.4% disagree. Despite significant regional differences (in the west, 85.5% share this position, in the east and south - slightly more than 60%), patriotism and national consciousness are an indisputable value and a resource of resistance for the majority of the population everywhere in the country.

The survey was conducted by the Institute of Social and Political Psychology of the National Academy of Pedagogical Sciences of Ukraine together with the Association of Political Psychologists of Ukraine using face-to-face interviews on March 15-25, 2025. Some 1,213 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed in the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine. The sample represents the adult population of Ukraine. The sampling error is 3.2%.