Interfax-Ukraine

Press Conferences

13:56 09.04.2025

Share of those convinced, that despite obstacles Ukraine should be independent, decreased – opinion poll

2 min read
Share of those convinced, that despite obstacles Ukraine should be independent, decreased – opinion poll

Four fifths (80%) of respondents agree that, although there are many obstacles on the path to our statehood, Ukraine should still be independent, according to the results of a survey conducted by the Institute of Social and Political Psychology of the National Academy of Pedagogical Sciences of Ukraine together with the Association of Political Psychologists of Ukraine.

As the organizers reported at a press conference at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday, the level of support for this thesis has slightly decreased compared to the period 2023-2024 (then it exceeded 85%), but remains high. However, there are also significant regional differences: among the respondents in the southern regions, slightly more than half (51.8%) share this agreement, and almost a third (30.2%) find it difficult to answer.

In addition, three quarters of respondents (74%) agree with the statement "Ukrainian patriots are capable of leading the country to prosperity. The revival of national self-awareness will give Ukraine the opportunity to become a powerful state", as in the previous year, while only 7.4% disagree. Despite significant regional differences (in the west, 85.5% share this position, in the east and south - slightly more than 60%), patriotism and national consciousness are an indisputable value and a resource of resistance for the majority of the population everywhere in the country.

The survey was conducted by the Institute of Social and Political Psychology of the National Academy of Pedagogical Sciences of Ukraine together with the Association of Political Psychologists of Ukraine using face-to-face interviews on March 15-25, 2025. Some 1,213 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed in the territory controlled by the government of Ukraine. The sample represents the adult population of Ukraine. The sampling error is 3.2%.

Tags: #independence #conference

MORE ABOUT

13:58 09.04.2025
One in four Ukrainians would vote for Zelenskyy if elections were held in near future – survey

One in four Ukrainians would vote for Zelenskyy if elections were held in near future – survey

13:34 09.04.2025
Almost half of Ukrainians regard USA as strategic partner – survey

Almost half of Ukrainians regard USA as strategic partner – survey

13:33 09.04.2025
More than 70% of Ukrainians think Ukraine needs peace, but not at any price – survey

More than 70% of Ukrainians think Ukraine needs peace, but not at any price – survey

13:27 09.04.2025
Percentage of Ukrainians believing country remains single entity fighting Russian aggression declining – survey

Percentage of Ukrainians believing country remains single entity fighting Russian aggression declining – survey

11:47 31.03.2025
NABU fails to meet society's expectations regarding fight against top corruption – experts

NABU fails to meet society's expectations regarding fight against top corruption – experts

18:33 20.03.2025
Ukrvodokanalecology insists on approving possibility of military exemption for 75% of water utility employees

Ukrvodokanalecology insists on approving possibility of military exemption for 75% of water utility employees

14:05 18.03.2025
Single RnD hub in field of mine action launched in Ukraine

Single RnD hub in field of mine action launched in Ukraine

15:49 17.03.2025
Political analysts predict that Trump won’t talk to Putin on March 18

Political analysts predict that Trump won’t talk to Putin on March 18

17:24 13.03.2025
Ukrainian Diabetic Federation launches YouTube channel and Diabetes School for journalists and bloggers

Ukrainian Diabetic Federation launches YouTube channel and Diabetes School for journalists and bloggers

15:29 04.03.2025
Staff of occupied Zaporizhia NPP saved, they are ready to start work at plant at any time - CEO

Staff of occupied Zaporizhia NPP saved, they are ready to start work at plant at any time - CEO

HOT NEWS

Putin will not be able to take over Ukraine, no matter how many troops he sends – Russian prisoner of war

LATEST

Compliance with EU Regulation 305 on building materials should be mandatory for reconstruction projects – expert

Integration of EU standards in construction seen as key to attracting investment for reconstruction – Ukrcement

Business Ombudsman Council develops recommendations to eliminate barriers in restoration of critical infrastructure

State's debt to Autostrada for work completed in 2022-2024 exceeds UAH 3 bln

Inaction of authorities leads to critical situation with mobilization – experts

Ukraine has potential to mobilize from 300,000 to 800,000 volunteers – study

Private clinics ready to work under MGP, propose revising approaches to forming its packages

Health Ministry continues to prevent private clinics from joining MGP, creates discriminatory conditions – market participants

Kyiv parks shrink by 800 ha in ten years – ecologist

Amputee veterans: society must accept fact that number of amputees will grow

AD
AD