Some 69% of Ukrainians in 2021 would support Ukraine's independence in referendum, 13% would vote against – poll

KYIV. Aug 17 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 69.4% of Ukrainians would support the proclamation of state independence of Ukraine in a referendum if it were held today, according to the results of the monitoring survey of the population of Ukraine "Dynamics of socio-political attitudes and assessments of the population of Ukraine" by the Social Monitoring Center.

According to the survey presented at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Tuesday, 12.7% of respondents would not support Ukraine's independence. Some 10.7% of respondents indicated that it is difficult for them to answer this question, and 7.2% would not take part in the referendum.

Most of those who would support Ukraine's independence are in the west of the country (88.6%), and least – in Donbas (44.9%). The largest number of those who would not support Ukraine's independence is in the south (25%), and the least – in the west (4.1%).

Most of those who would support Ukraine's independence are in the 18-29 age group (79.2%), and least – in the 70 and over age group (58.6%). The largest number of those who would not support Ukraine's independence is among respondents aged 70 and over (21.6%), and the smallest – among respondents aged 18-29 (some 5.9%).

Some 55% of respondents noted that they consider Ukraine a truly independent state now, 30 years after the proclamation of independence. Some 34% indicated that they do not consider Ukraine to be truly independent, and 11% found it difficult to answer.

Some 42.6% of those surveyed indicated that they and their family benefited more from Ukraine's independence, 32% – that they lost more, and 25.4% – that it is difficult for them to answer the question.

The survey was conducted from August 2 to August 11, 2021. Some 3,012 respondents took part in it. The method of collecting information is a personal interview at the place of residence of the respondent, the standard deviation is from 1.1% to 1.9%.

As it is recalled, on December 1, 1991, a nationwide referendum was held, in which 90.32% of citizens who took part in it voted for the independence of Ukraine.