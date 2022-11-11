Facts

12:30 11.11.2022

Zelensky's statement to Polish people: Our friendship is forever

1 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Poland on the 104th anniversary of the restoration of independence.

"Dear Poland! Your restored independence is 104 years old today. And my 104 words go out to you. Ukraine and Poland are together. You are our sister. All sorts of things happened between us. But we are family. We are free. When our restored independence was 30, Poland was there," he said in a video statement recorded in Polish.

"I remember our shared happiness – we rejoiced together. When we faced an old and common enemy again, Poland was by our side. Our people are our allies. Your country is our sister. Your friendship is forever. Our friendship is forever. Our love is forever. And we will be winners together," Zelensky said.

