Press Conferences

13:14 19.08.2021

Ukraine's independence proclamation would be supported today by 80% of citizens – Rating opinion poll

KYIV. Aug 19 (Interfax-Ukraine) – Some 80% of Ukrainians today would support the proclamation of Ukraine's independence, according to the results of a survey by the sociological group Rating.

"Some 80% of all respondents today would support the proclamation of the Independence of Ukraine, only 15% would be against it, and another 5% found it difficult to answer," said deputy director of the sociological group Rating Liubomyr Mysiv at the presentation of the survey dubbed "Generation of independence: values and incentives" at the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Thursday.

He noted that during the survey, respondents also assessed their identity (on a 10-point scale). Thus, according to the study, 75% of respondents identify themselves as citizens of Ukraine (11% do not feel that way), Europeans - 26%, and "Soviet man" - 21%.

Among the representatives of the generation of Independence, 86% identify themselves as citizens of Ukraine, and 40% as Europeans. Older age groups consider themselves less Europeans, but more often than others identify themselves as "Soviet people."

The survey was conducted from July 20 to August 9, 2021. During the study, 20,000 respondents aged 16 and older in all regions, except for the temporarily occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas, were interviewed using the CATI method (Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews) based on a random sample of mobile phone numbers. The sampling error is not more than 1.0%.

