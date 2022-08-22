Facts

16:37 22.08.2022

Ukraine asks UN, ICRC to record trial of Azovstal defenders – Ombudsman

Ukraine asks the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross to record the planned trial of the defenders of Azovstal as a fact of violation by the Russian Federation of the Geneva Convention, said Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

"We appeal once again to record this next violation of the Geneva Convention, another war crime on the part of the Russian Federation, so that the recording takes place both by the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross," Lubinets said in an interview broadcast at the national telethon on Monday.

He also said that he appealed to the Russian ombudsman Tatiana Moskalkova to intervene in the situation.

"She must respond to all these challenges and prevent violations of the Geneva Convention once again," the Ombudsman stressed.

At the same time, Lubinets said that Moskalkova did not respond to his call and is unlikely to respond.

The Ombudsman also believes that Russia is unlikely to attack the Philharmonic Hall in Mariupol with missiles on this day, where the occupiers plan to hold a trial of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

As reported, the Russian occupiers on Independence Day - August 24 - may launch a missile attack on the building of the Chamber Philharmonic in Mariupol, where they plan to arrange a show trial of the defenders of Azovstal who are in captivity.

Tags: #ombudsman #azovstal

