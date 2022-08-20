US Department of Defense: additional HARM missiles to enable Ukraine to destroy Russian radars

Additional HARM missiles, which were included in the next $775 million military assistance package, enables Ukraine to seek and destroy the radars of Russian occupiers, the press service of the U.S. Department of Defense has reported.

"We [the United States] are providing additional High-speed Anti-Radiation Missiles. These are the HARM missiles. Ukraine has successfully employed these missiles. They have successfully integrated them onto Ukrainian aircraft, and this enables Ukraine to seek and destroy Russian radars, so we'll be providing additional HARM missiles," the U.S. Department said on its website said in a statement on Saturday night.

In addition, it is reported that 15 ScanEagle drones, this will give Ukraine additional ISR to conduct better reconnaissance around the front lines. Also, for the first time, the United States will provide 40 MaxxPro MRAPs, or Mine Resistant Ambush Protected vehicles with mine rollers. This is going to give the Ukrainians a resilient capability for transporting troops in this challenging terrain.

"We're providing TOW missiles, so 1,500 TOW missiles. This stands for Tube-Launched, Optically Tracked, Wire-Guided missiles, and here, you're very familiar with Russia's heavy use of armor. And so there is this ongoing need for anti-armor capability, and this is just another one of these capabilities," the U.S. Department said.

Also, the U.S. Department of Defense noted "a complete and total lack of progress by the Russians on the battlefield."