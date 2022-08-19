Facts

Ten ships in the ports of Big Odesa ready to be loaded under grain initiative

In the ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny, 10 vessels are ready to be loaded as part of the grain initiative, more than 40 applications are expected to call at Ukrainian ports, Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov said on his Facebook page in Friday.

According to the minister of infrastructure, work is underway to ensure that the volumes and rates of transshipment of agricultural products increase to 3-5 million tonnes per month.

Kubrakov said that during the operation of the grain initiative 25 ships were sent from the three ports of Odesa region, with a total of 630,000 tonnes of agricultural products on board.

"We pay special attention to food exports for African countries. Another bulk carrier I Maria left yesterday, carrying 33,000 tonnes of agricultural products for the north of the continent," he said.

As reported, in Istanbul on July 22, with the participation of the UN, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine, two documents were signed on the creation of a corridor for the export of grain and other agricultural products from three Ukrainian ports: Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny.

