Ukraine's grain exports in Feb lag by 2 mln tonnes y-o-y – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of February 28, Ukraine had exported 28.853 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops since the beginning of the 2024/25 marketing year (July 2024-June 2025), with 3.162 million tonnes shipped in February alone, according to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, citing State Customs Service data.

By the same date last year, total shipments had reached 29.136 million tonnes, including 5.26 million tonnes in February 2024.

Since the start of the current season, Ukraine has exported 11.883 million tonnes of wheat (compared to 11.449 million tonnes in 2023/24), 2.124 million tonnes of barley (1.597 million tonnes), 10,800 tonnes of rye (1,000 tonnes), and 14.405 million tonnes of corn (15.671 million tonnes).

Total flour exports since the beginning of the season, as of February 24, are estimated at 46,400 tonnes (compared to 73,000 tonnes in 2023/24), including 42,900 tonnes of wheat flour (69,300 tonnes).