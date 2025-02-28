Economy

16:16 28.02.2025

Ukraine's grain exports in Feb lag by 2 mln tonnes y-o-y – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

1 min read
Ukraine's grain exports in Feb lag by 2 mln tonnes y-o-y – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of February 28, Ukraine had exported 28.853 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops since the beginning of the 2024/25 marketing year (July 2024-June 2025), with 3.162 million tonnes shipped in February alone, according to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, citing State Customs Service data.

By the same date last year, total shipments had reached 29.136 million tonnes, including 5.26 million tonnes in February 2024.

Since the start of the current season, Ukraine has exported 11.883 million tonnes of wheat (compared to 11.449 million tonnes in 2023/24), 2.124 million tonnes of barley (1.597 million tonnes), 10,800 tonnes of rye (1,000 tonnes), and 14.405 million tonnes of corn (15.671 million tonnes).

Total flour exports since the beginning of the season, as of February 24, are estimated at 46,400 tonnes (compared to 73,000 tonnes in 2023/24), including 42,900 tonnes of wheat flour (69,300 tonnes).

Tags: #grain

MORE ABOUT

14:42 26.02.2025
Ukraine exports almost 3 mln tonnes of grain in Feb - Agrarian Ministry

Ukraine exports almost 3 mln tonnes of grain in Feb - Agrarian Ministry

19:08 26.11.2024
Norway pledges additional $4.5 mln to Ukraine's Grain from Ukraine initiative

Norway pledges additional $4.5 mln to Ukraine's Grain from Ukraine initiative

20:42 24.10.2024
ARMA sells grain at auction for almost UAH 1 mln, pesticides for UAH 3.2 mln

ARMA sells grain at auction for almost UAH 1 mln, pesticides for UAH 3.2 mln

19:58 07.10.2024
USAID ERA supported project to compensate 30% of the cost of grain handling equipment

USAID ERA supported project to compensate 30% of the cost of grain handling equipment

16:23 12.09.2024
Zelenskyy: Russian missile strikes ship carrying grain from Ukraine to Egypt, no casualties

Zelenskyy: Russian missile strikes ship carrying grain from Ukraine to Egypt, no casualties

15:49 16.08.2024
More than 2,300 ships enter Black Sea ports of Ukraine, about 44 mln tonnes of grain exported from Ukraine during year of sea corridor operation – PM

More than 2,300 ships enter Black Sea ports of Ukraine, about 44 mln tonnes of grain exported from Ukraine during year of sea corridor operation – PM

14:27 13.08.2024
Russia illegally exports grain of new harvest from occupied Ukrainian ports – Ukrainian Navy spokesperson

Russia illegally exports grain of new harvest from occupied Ukrainian ports – Ukrainian Navy spokesperson

15:47 12.08.2024
Ukraine exports almost 5 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2024/2025 MY

Ukraine exports almost 5 mln tonnes of grain since start of 2024/2025 MY

20:23 12.07.2024
Moldova lifts phytosanitary check for Ukrainian grain in transit to ports until Sept 14

Moldova lifts phytosanitary check for Ukrainian grain in transit to ports until Sept 14

20:40 05.07.2024
Romania intends to increase transit of Ukrainian grain along Danube corridor

Romania intends to increase transit of Ukrainian grain along Danube corridor

HOT NEWS

Estimate of Ukraine's recovery needs increased from $486 bln to $524 bln - World Bank

Ukraine loses 10 GW of power capacity during war, of which 5 GW restored – Energy Minister

IMF mission begins 7th review of Extended Fund Facility in Kyiv

Ukrainian stock index on Warsaw Stock Exchange rises by another 8%, approaches pre-war level

Zelenskyy enacts NSDC decision to cut prices on essential medicines by 30% starting March 1

LATEST

Ukraine should reach pre-war electricity consumption in 15 years, but energy mix will change significantly - Ukrenergo

Ukrtelecom sees revenue rise by 4.6% in 2024

Oschadbank, ECU partner on joint program to develop energy infrastructure in local communities

Joint U.S.-Ukraine Fund to be replenished through new projects via state budget – Minister of Economy

Biosphere Corporation plans to increase revenue by 20% in 2025

Ukraine's National Bank denies granting approval for the acquisition of BTA Bank

DTEK plans to announce new deals to supply LNG to Ukraine in coming months

Estimate of Ukraine's recovery needs increased from $486 bln to $524 bln - World Bank

Kovlar Group together with National Academy of Sciences develop defense products

Ukraine loses 10 GW of power capacity during war, of which 5 GW restored – Energy Minister

AD