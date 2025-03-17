Interfax-Ukraine

Economy

17:44 17.03.2025

Since beginning of 2024/2025 MY, Ukraine exports over 31 mln tonnes of grain – Agrarian Ministry

Since beginning of 2024/2025 MY, Ukraine exports over 31 mln tonnes of grain – Agrarian Ministry

As of March 12, since the beginning of the 2024-2025 marketing year (MY, July-June), Ukraine has exported 31.022 million tonnes of grain and leguminous crops, of which 1.839 million tonnes were shipped this month, the press service of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food said, citing data from the State Customs Service of Ukraine.

According to the report, as of March 20, 2024, the total shipment figure was 32.851 million tons, including 3.181 million tonnes in March.

Since the start of the current season, Ukraine has exported 12.509 million tonnes of wheat, including 526,000 tonnes in March. Barley exports have reached 2.192 million tonnes, with 48,000 tonnes shipped in March, while rye exports stand at 10,800 tonnes, with no shipments recorded this month. Corn exports total 15.839 million tonnes, of which 1.259 million tonnes were exported in March.

As of March 17, the total Ukrainian flour exports for the season amount to 51,000 tonnes, including 2,500 tonnes in March. This includes 47,100 tonnes of wheat flour, with 2,400 tonnes exported in March.

