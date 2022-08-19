Facts

13:01 19.08.2022

Yermak, Zaluzhny have phone talk with chief of UK Defense Staff

1 min read
Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valeriy Zaluzhny, had a telephone conversation with Chief of the Defense Staff of Great Britain, Admiral Tony Radakin, and adviser to the British government on national security issues Stephen Lovegrove.

According to the press service of the President's Office, the parties discussed in detail the further support of Ukraine in repelling the armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

Yermak also added on his Telegram channel: "Support for Ukraine, victory over Russia and punishment of the aggressor for war crimes is our goal."

