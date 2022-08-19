USA call on IAEA to provide access to Zaporizhia NPP

Representative of the U.S. State Department Ned Price called for the IAEA to provide access to Zaporizhia NPP.

“The International Atomic Energy Agency must be given access to ZNPP as soon as possible,” Price said.

He added that the United States is very concerned about the situation around Zaporizhia NPP.

Last week, head of the IAEA Rafael Grossi called on Russia and Ukraine to allow the agency's mission to Zaporizhia NPP as soon as possible, and also declared his readiness to lead it.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that there were no obstacles for the IAEA mission to visit Zaporizhia NPP through the territory of Ukraine.