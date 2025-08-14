IAEA increasing challenges of ensuring reliable cooling water supply for 6 reactors of Zaporizhia NPP

Photo: https://www.iaea.org/

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team at Ukraine's Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) noted the increasing challenges of ensuring a reliable cooling water supply for the six reactors and their safety systems in their cold shutdown state, especially under current hot weather conditions, when the evaporation rate is high, IAEA reported, referring to Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi speaking on August 13.

"The team received technical updates on water distribution across the site, including how water is fed to its nuclear safety and support systems," the IAEA said.

Over the past two weeks, the IAEA staff at the ZNPP have continued to monitor the site's cooling water systems. The ZNPP's six reactors have been in cold shutdown since spring 2024 but still require cooling water for their safety systems, reactor cores, and spent fuel pools.

The ZNPP's external power situation remains vulnerable, with the plant having lost the connection to its last remaining 330 kV back-up power line on 7 May, leaving it dependent on its sole 750 kV line.

The IAEA team at ZNPP on August 12 observed smoke while in the plant's administrative building where its office is located, following reports of fire near the cooling towers.

"There was no impact to nuclear safety at the plant, no casualties were reported and, using IAEA monitoring equipment, the team members found no increase in radiation levels. During a walkdown today [August 13], the team observed burnt trees close to the cooling towers," the IAEA said.

The team continues to investigate the event as part of its ongoing monitoring of nuclear safety and security at ZNPP.

The IAEA team has been informed of multiple instances of shelling in the industrial zone next to the plant over the past week. The shelling was reported to have occurred close to the ZNPP, approximately 1.2 kilometres away from the site perimeter. While it did not have any direct impact on nuclear safety of the plant, the IAEA team at the ZNPP continue to hear military activities every day.