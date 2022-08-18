Dpty Defense Minister Maliar denies next Russian ‘fakes’ about alleged conflict between Ukrainian General Staff, Defense Ministry

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar has denied the latest Russian "fakes" about the alleged conflict between the General Staff and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"Once again, a narrative is spreading simultaneously in the information space of Russia and Ukraine, which has a destructive effect on the offensive potential of Ukrainian society. It’s about a fictional mythical conflict between the highest bodies of the military and political leadership, namely the confrontation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the President’s Office and the Ministry of Defense," Maliar wrote on the Telegram channel.

She noted that this kind of information is disseminated on Telegram channels and the media, both Russian and some Ukrainian, which "destructively affects the offensive potential of Ukrainian society."

According to her, the tactical purpose of this information operation of the Russian Federation is the greatest dissemination of an idea suitable for the aggressor, causing an emotional reaction to it and, as a result, manipulation of the perception of events as a whole.

Also, the operational goal is to create a conflict within the military-political leadership of the Ukrainian state and within society, and the strategic goal is to weaken the center of state decision-making, the defensive and offensive potential of society.

"In simple words: if we all quarrel with each other, it is easier to break and conquer us. This is what the enemy is trying to achieve," the deputy minister wrote.

Maliar also noted that this kind of manipulation "attracts attention with its blatant headlines, which certainly cause a violent emotional reaction," as well as "the ambiguity of the source in such messages such as "an unnamed person from the President’s Office" or "our source in the Ministry of Defense."