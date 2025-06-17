Invaders lose 1,060 people, 79 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,060 occupiers, one tank, three armored vehicles, 20 artillery systems, 177 UAVs, as well as 79 vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to June 17, 2025 approximately amount to 1,006,120 (plus 1,060) people of military personnel, 10,940 (plus one) tank, 22,814 (plus 3) combat armored vehicles, 29,228 (plus 20) artillery systems, 1,419 (plus one) MLRS unit, 1,187 air defense systems, 416 aircraft, 337 helicopters, 40,981 (plus 177) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,346 cruise missiles, 28 ships/boats, one submarine, 52,175 vehicles and tankers (plus 79) units, and 3,916 units of special equipment,” the report says.