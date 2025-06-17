Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
11:41 17.06.2025

Invaders lose 1,060 people, 79 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

1 min read
Invaders lose 1,060 people, 79 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces eliminated 1,060 occupiers, one tank, three armored vehicles, 20 artillery systems, 177 UAVs, as well as 79 vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to June 17, 2025 approximately amount to 1,006,120 (plus 1,060) people of military personnel, 10,940 (plus one) tank, 22,814 (plus 3) combat armored vehicles, 29,228 (plus 20) artillery systems, 1,419 (plus one) MLRS unit, 1,187 air defense systems, 416 aircraft, 337 helicopters, 40,981 (plus 177) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,346 cruise missiles, 28 ships/boats, one submarine, 52,175 vehicles and tankers (plus 79) units, and 3,916 units of special equipment,” the report says.

Tags: #general_staff

MORE ABOUT

12:47 14.06.2025
General Staff records 225 combat clashes during day

General Staff records 225 combat clashes during day

11:54 14.06.2025
Objects of enemy's military-industrial complex for production of explosives hit - General Staff

Objects of enemy's military-industrial complex for production of explosives hit - General Staff

10:03 13.06.2025
Invaders lose 1,220 servicemen in past 24 hours – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,220 servicemen in past 24 hours – General Staff

09:26 13.06.2025
Defense forces repel 168 enemy attacks on Thurs – General Staff

Defense forces repel 168 enemy attacks on Thurs – General Staff

09:21 10.06.2025
Defense forces repel 124 enemy attacks on Monday – General Staff

Defense forces repel 124 enemy attacks on Monday – General Staff

18:56 09.06.2025
AFU General Staff: almost quarter of all military clashes occur in Pokrovsk direction

AFU General Staff: almost quarter of all military clashes occur in Pokrovsk direction

11:15 09.06.2025
General Staff on enemy's entry into Dnipropetrovsk region: This is Russian disinformation, fighting going on in Donetsk region

General Staff on enemy's entry into Dnipropetrovsk region: This is Russian disinformation, fighting going on in Donetsk region

13:35 07.06.2025
Total 212 combat engagements recorded in 24 hours

Total 212 combat engagements recorded in 24 hours

16:33 04.06.2025
AFU General Staff: Fighting heaviest on Pokrovsk, Lyman axes

AFU General Staff: Fighting heaviest on Pokrovsk, Lyman axes

17:01 03.06.2025
AFU General Staff updates Russian losses from Operation Spiderweb

AFU General Staff updates Russian losses from Operation Spiderweb

HOT NEWS

Rada backs Kravchenko's candidacy for Prosecutor General post

Interior Minister: 139 people injured in enemy strikes across Ukraine, 15 of them die, search operations continue

June 18 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv – Mayor

Defense Forces neutralize 428 out of 472 enemy air attack weapons – AFU Air Force

Zelenskyy: USA and Europe must finally respond as civilized society responds to terrorists

LATEST

Rada backs Kravchenko's candidacy for Prosecutor General post

Alliance publishes agenda for NATO summit in The Hague

About 50 houses damaged by enemy attack in Kyiv - Interior Minister

Interior Minister: 139 people injured in enemy strikes across Ukraine, 15 of them die, search operations continue

Russian attack in Kyiv entails 114 victims, incl two children – authorities

June 18 declared Day of mourning in Kyiv – Mayor

ISW: Russian forces seize Kindrativka in northern Sumy region

Ukrainian Red Cross working in places affected by Russian attack in Kyiv and Odesa

Displacement of Ukrainians should not be seen as permanent loss of human capital – UNHCR rep

Enemy attacks Zaporizhia, destruction recorded at several enterprises – Fedorov

AD
AD