Stefanchuk announces stage of work of Verkhovna Rada leadership with parliaments of African countries to dispel Russia's myths about Ukraine

The leaders of the Verkhovna Rada intend to start a new "track" in their work, within the framework of which meetings with parliaments and speakers of African countries are planned to maintain the reputation of Ukraine as a model of freedom and democracy in the world, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"Before receiving the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union, the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada met with speakers from almost all EU countries. We see the result: a lot of changes related to the attitude towards Ukraine came from the parliaments of various states. We will continue to support this track. Now we are facing a new challenge – we are starting the ‘African track’: we will meet with parliaments and speakers of African countries in order to dispel the myths that the Russian Federation is spreading about Ukraine," the speaker said in a comment to Interfax–Ukraine on Wednesday.

He stressed that this is necessary to maintain interest in Ukraine in the world and its reputation "as an absolutely civilized and fundamental country that is a model of freedom and democracy."