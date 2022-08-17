Facts

16:16 17.08.2022

Stefanchuk announces stage of work of Verkhovna Rada leadership with parliaments of African countries to dispel Russia's myths about Ukraine

1 min read
Stefanchuk announces stage of work of Verkhovna Rada leadership with parliaments of African countries to dispel Russia's myths about Ukraine

The leaders of the Verkhovna Rada intend to start a new "track" in their work, within the framework of which meetings with parliaments and speakers of African countries are planned to maintain the reputation of Ukraine as a model of freedom and democracy in the world, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said.

"Before receiving the status of a candidate for membership in the European Union, the leadership of the Verkhovna Rada met with speakers from almost all EU countries. We see the result: a lot of changes related to the attitude towards Ukraine came from the parliaments of various states. We will continue to support this track. Now we are facing a new challenge – we are starting the ‘African track’: we will meet with parliaments and speakers of African countries in order to dispel the myths that the Russian Federation is spreading about Ukraine," the speaker said in a comment to Interfax–Ukraine on Wednesday.

He stressed that this is necessary to maintain interest in Ukraine in the world and its reputation "as an absolutely civilized and fundamental country that is a model of freedom and democracy."

Tags: #africa #stefanchuk

MORE ABOUT

13:05 22.07.2022
Ukraine plans to create 'dream team' for monitoring compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU requirements – Stefanchuk

Ukraine plans to create 'dream team' for monitoring compliance of Ukrainian legislation with EU requirements – Stefanchuk

10:57 24.06.2022
Stefanchuk: granting Ukraine EU candidate status is recognition of achievements in development of democratic society

Stefanchuk: granting Ukraine EU candidate status is recognition of achievements in development of democratic society

17:58 20.06.2022
Food prices bring war in Ukraine to African families - Zelensky

Food prices bring war in Ukraine to African families - Zelensky

12:57 15.06.2022
Stefanchuk: If Ukraine gets high-quality weapons, the war can end quickly

Stefanchuk: If Ukraine gets high-quality weapons, the war can end quickly

14:59 03.06.2022
Stefanchuk invites Scholz to come to Ukraine, speak in Rada

Stefanchuk invites Scholz to come to Ukraine, speak in Rada

14:12 01.06.2022
Stefanchuk to pay working visit to Germany

Stefanchuk to pay working visit to Germany

16:26 30.04.2022
Canada recognizes Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide – Stefanchuk

Canada recognizes Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide – Stefanchuk

16:46 10.04.2022
Stefanchuk: it's time for NATO countries to make choice which bloc they gravitate towards anti-Putin or 'axis unification'

Stefanchuk: it's time for NATO countries to make choice which bloc they gravitate towards anti-Putin or 'axis unification'

15:35 07.04.2022
Stefanchuk invites EU, G20 parliaments' spokesperson to visit cities of Kyiv region liberated from Russian occupation

Stefanchuk invites EU, G20 parliaments' spokesperson to visit cities of Kyiv region liberated from Russian occupation

15:34 06.04.2022
Stefanchuk invites PACE to organize mission to establish, collect facts of Russia's crimes in Ukraine for intl courts

Stefanchuk invites PACE to organize mission to establish, collect facts of Russia's crimes in Ukraine for intl courts

AD

HOT NEWS

Invaders partially advance to Novomykhailivka and Opytne, their offensive reflected in other directions – AFU General Staff

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrives in Lviv

Acute events can be expected at front in near future – Main Intelligence Agency

More than 44,000 invaders killed in Ukraine - General Staff

Zelensky urges residents of Crimea, other temporarily occupied territories not to approach Russian military facilities

LATEST

Invaders partially advance to Novomykhailivka and Opytne, their offensive reflected in other directions – AFU General Staff

Reznikov discusses military cooperation between Kyiv and Copenhagen with Danish Defense Ministry

Prosecutor's office notifies another Crimean judge of suspicion of collaboration

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrives in Lviv

Acute events can be expected at front in near future – Main Intelligence Agency

More than 44,000 invaders killed in Ukraine - General Staff

Seaport Chornomorsk expects another five ships to call for loading grain – USPA

Russian missiles hit Petro Mohyla Black Sea National University, enterprise

Invaders fire over five missiles from Belgorod to Kharkiv region in morning

As result of Russian aggression in Ukraine, 361 children killed, 712 wounded – PGO

AD
AD
AD
AD