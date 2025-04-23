Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:01 23.04.2025

Russia strengthening its influence in Africa, under guise of fighting epidemics – Ukrainian Countering Disinformation Center

Russian propaganda is actively spreading Vladimir Putin's statements about the alleged great successes of Russia in helping African countries overcome epidemic diseases, but in reality such cooperation is only one manifestation of the Kremlin's multidimensional strategy to increase the dependence of the continent's countries on Russia, the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) said.

"While developing medical cooperation, Russia is simultaneously conducting disinformation campaigns in Africa against Western humanitarian missions, accusing them of spreading diseases and profiting from the post-colonial traumas of African countries. Since 2022, Russia has sponsored approximately 80 such campaigns in 22 countries. The refusal of Africans to cooperate with the West often leads to a general deterioration in the health care situation," the center said on its Telegram channel.

It is noted that, in addition to humanitarian cooperation, Russia is trying to increase cooperation in other areas and is increasing its military presence on the continent.

"All this is done solely with the aim of gaining access to the continent's resources and strengthening its military and political influence," the center said.

Tags: #africa

