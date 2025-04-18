Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:52 18.04.2025

Interpipe increasing its presence in Middle East and North Africa

2 min read
Interpipe increasing its presence in Middle East and North Africa

The Ukrainian industrial company Interpipe is increasing its deliveries of products to the markets of the Middle East and North Africa.

According to the company's statement on Friday, Interpipe has 20 years of experience in the Middle East market.

It is specified that at the beginning of the millennium, Interpipe began to enter new export markets. One of these directions was the Middle East and North Africa. At that time, potential consumers in the region practically did not know pipe products from Ukraine and Interpipe had to create its own image.

In addition, long-term preparation of enterprises in Nikopol and Dnipro for the production of export products was required.

"There were many challenges: mastering international standards, new products and... difficult orders from demanding Asian customers. But the company went through this long and difficult path. Sales specialists sometimes worked 24/7: fighting for orders, finding financing, etc.," the statement states.

It also adds that the Middle East is a region with a difficult political situation, which is most often associated with military operations, but even in such countries, the company's specialists went on business trips.

"As a result, we have a result that we can proudly boast about. Interpipe's pipe products are in every third skyscraper in Dubai, stadiums in Qatar, built for the World Cup, also use our pipes. The Etihad Towers1 in Abu Dhabi and the financial district of Dubai could not do without Ukrainian products, the pavilions of the Expo 2020 exhibition - Interpipe fulfilled the order for pipes," the press release says.

It is recalled that the group's products are present in the airports of Qatar and Dubai, the Dubai Metro, the Yas Marina racing center in Abu Dhabi, the Osman Gazi suspension bridge over the Gulf of Izmit (Turkey), the Suez Canal expansion project (Egypt), the reconstruction of the Souq Waqif market in Doha, the cascade of Jumeirah Beach Residence hotels in Dubai, the Zorlu Center shopping and business center in Istanbul, etc.

Tags: #middle_east #africa #interpipe

MORE ABOUT

11:54 12.04.2025
Sybiha holds talks with ministers of ten African countries at forum in Antalya

Sybiha holds talks with ministers of ten African countries at forum in Antalya

20:30 21.03.2025
Interpipe NTR reports profit in 2024, no plans for distribution

Interpipe NTR reports profit in 2024, no plans for distribution

21:00 25.02.2025
President’s Office, heads of diplomatic missions discuss strengthening of Ukraine’s support in African countries

President’s Office, heads of diplomatic missions discuss strengthening of Ukraine’s support in African countries

11:49 24.01.2025
Interpipe invests total of $83 mln in improving product quality, production lines in three years

Interpipe invests total of $83 mln in improving product quality, production lines in three years

15:44 02.01.2025
Zelenskyy orders Sybiha to prepare specific agreements with African countries

Zelenskyy orders Sybiha to prepare specific agreements with African countries

10:12 25.11.2024
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants to increase its presence in Africa

Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants to increase its presence in Africa

16:10 30.10.2024
Zelenskyy: Ukraine supports end to war in Middle East

Zelenskyy: Ukraine supports end to war in Middle East

17:47 13.08.2024
Ukraine would like to help African countries achieve 'food independence' – MFA spokesman

Ukraine would like to help African countries achieve 'food independence' – MFA spokesman

20:52 09.08.2024
Kuleba ends fourth African tour with agreement on five deals

Kuleba ends fourth African tour with agreement on five deals

19:36 14.06.2024
Interpipe Steel concerned about consequences of increasing share of imported electricity to 80% as guarantee of its stable supply

Interpipe Steel concerned about consequences of increasing share of imported electricity to 80% as guarantee of its stable supply

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Central Bank downgrades GDP growth forecast to 3.1% in 2025, 3.7% in 2026

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate at 15.5%

Macro situation in Ukraine in Q1 2025 better than previous expectations - Finance Minister

Centrenergo suffers about EUR250 mln in losses from Russian attacks -

Energoatom plans to repair all 9 units of controlled NPPs by late Aug - Kotin

LATEST

Ukraine to attract $84 mln from World Bank within HOPE project

Novus opens third new supermarket in 2025

Adding 5% of bioethanol to fuel from May 1 won't significantly affect its price at gas stations – Parallel owner Dubinin

Ukraine's Central Bank downgrades GDP growth forecast to 3.1% in 2025, 3.7% in 2026

Ukraine's National Bank keeps key policy rate at 15.5%

Supervisory Board of Ukrnafta updates strategic goals for 2025

Macro situation in Ukraine in Q1 2025 better than previous expectations - Finance Minister

Baltic ports remain important alternative routes for Ukrainian agroexport

Forests of Ukraine to invest UAH 20 mln in restoration of 10,000 ha of 'collective farm' forests in Rivne region in 2025

Nearly 73 mln tonnes of grain exported via Ukrainian maritime route – Kuleba

AD
AD