Interpipe increasing its presence in Middle East and North Africa

The Ukrainian industrial company Interpipe is increasing its deliveries of products to the markets of the Middle East and North Africa.

According to the company's statement on Friday, Interpipe has 20 years of experience in the Middle East market.

It is specified that at the beginning of the millennium, Interpipe began to enter new export markets. One of these directions was the Middle East and North Africa. At that time, potential consumers in the region practically did not know pipe products from Ukraine and Interpipe had to create its own image.

In addition, long-term preparation of enterprises in Nikopol and Dnipro for the production of export products was required.

"There were many challenges: mastering international standards, new products and... difficult orders from demanding Asian customers. But the company went through this long and difficult path. Sales specialists sometimes worked 24/7: fighting for orders, finding financing, etc.," the statement states.

It also adds that the Middle East is a region with a difficult political situation, which is most often associated with military operations, but even in such countries, the company's specialists went on business trips.

"As a result, we have a result that we can proudly boast about. Interpipe's pipe products are in every third skyscraper in Dubai, stadiums in Qatar, built for the World Cup, also use our pipes. The Etihad Towers1 in Abu Dhabi and the financial district of Dubai could not do without Ukrainian products, the pavilions of the Expo 2020 exhibition - Interpipe fulfilled the order for pipes," the press release says.

It is recalled that the group's products are present in the airports of Qatar and Dubai, the Dubai Metro, the Yas Marina racing center in Abu Dhabi, the Osman Gazi suspension bridge over the Gulf of Izmit (Turkey), the Suez Canal expansion project (Egypt), the reconstruction of the Souq Waqif market in Doha, the cascade of Jumeirah Beach Residence hotels in Dubai, the Zorlu Center shopping and business center in Istanbul, etc.