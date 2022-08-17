Facts

13:55 17.08.2022

Seaport Chornomorsk expects another five ships to call for loading grain – USPA

2 min read
The Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) expects a convoy of five vessels to enter the Chornomorsk maritime merchandise port (Odesa region) on Wednesday to load more than 70,000 tonnes of wheat, bran, sunflower oil and corn, USPA reported on its Facebook page.

"Our main goal is to increase the effectiveness of the grain corridor to enter the ports. Today we expect five ships to call at the port of Chornomorsk. This is the highest figure during the operation of the grain corridor. We need to keep up such pace to reach the monthly volume of transshipment is more than 3 million tonnes with an intensity of about 100 ships per month," Head of the USPA Oleksiy Vostrikov said.

In addition, on Wednesday morning, the SARA and EFE ships left the Odesa maritime merchandise port to the caravan creation point, and the PETREL S ships from the Chornomorsk port, transporting a total of more than 33,000 tonnes of food – wheat, corn, sunflower oil.

According to the USPA, as part of the implementation of the Initiative for the Safe Transportation of Grain and Food Products, 24 ships left Ukrainian ports during the 17 days of the grain corridor operation.

As noted, this indicator was achieved thanks to the teams that remained in the USPA branches, which quickly restored the normal functioning of the ports.

As reported, in Istanbul on July 22, with the participation of the UN, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine, two documents were signed on the creation of a corridor for the export of grain from three ports on Ukrainian territory – Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny.

Tags: #chornomorsk #vessels

