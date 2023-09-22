Economy

Second ship with grain leaves port of Chornomorsk – Kubrakov

The ship Aroyat (Palau flag) with 17,600 tonnes of Ukrainian wheat for Egypt has left the port of Chornomorsk and is moving in the direction of the Bosphorus, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov has said.

THIS is the second ship that took advantage of the temporary corridor for civilian ships to enter the port of Chornomorsk in order to export agricultural products to Asian countries. The crew of the ship is citizens of Egypt, Turkey, Azerbaijan, Belgium and Albania," he wrote on Facebook on Friday.

As reported, on September 19, the ship Resilient Africa passed through the established corridor with 3,000 tonnes of wheat for Asia.

