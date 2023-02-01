Three vessels with 166,500 tonnes of food left Ukrainian ports on Tues after two-day break

Three dry cargo vessels corn and wheat left the ports of Ukraine on Tuesday, while on January 29 and January 30 not a single vessel could leave the ports of Ukraine due to adverse weather conditions, the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) has reported.

"On January 31, three vessels left Ukrainian ports, carrying a total of 166,500 tonnes of grain and other food under the Black Sea Grain Initiative," the JCC said.

Two dry cargo ships Globe Danae (70,000 tonnes of corn) and Wei Hei (63,500 tonnes of corn) went to China. The ship Donna Judi with 33,000 tonnes of wheat is bound for China China.

"As of January 31, the total tonnage of grain and other agricultural products exported from three Ukrainian ports is 19,104,631 tonnes. A total of 1,382 voyages – 692 inbound and 690 outbound – have been enabled so far," the JCC said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine reported that due to the deliberate sabotage of ship inspections in the Bosphorus by the Russian side, the world market receives less than 2-3 million tonnes of foodstuffs every month. Ships have to wait two to five weeks for inspections, costing shippers millions.