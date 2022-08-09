First batch of Kernel grain arrives in Turkey from Chornomorsk port

The Turkish vessel Polarnet, which left the port of Chornomorsk (Odesa region) on August 5 with 12,000 tonnes of corn from Kernel agro-industrial holding, arrived at the Turkish port of Derince on August 8.

"Kernel completed one of the most important missions - the first ship with Ukrainian grain arrived at its destination. The shipment was carried out as part of the initiative for the safe transportation of grain and food from Ukrainian ports," the group of companies wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

It is specified that the ship was loaded with corn at the Transbulkterminal grain terminal in Chornomorsk, which is part of Kernel. In the 2020/2021 marketing year (MY, July-June), the terminal handled 7.6 million tonnes of grain crops, which is 22% more than in MY 2019/2020, and became the largest in the country in terms of transshipment of agricultural products.

The holding emphasized that Ukrainian agricultural exporters remain key suppliers of foreign exchange earnings to Ukraine, which is an important positive factor for the economy of the warring country.

"If we manage to maintain the trend and increase exports, farmers will not have to reduce the area under crops, and Ukraine won't feel a deficit in state budget revenues," Kernel summed up.

Before the war, Kernel ranked first in the world in the production of sunflower oil (about 7% of world production) and its export (about 12%), and was also the largest producer and seller of bottled sunflower oil in Ukraine. In addition, the company was engaged in the cultivation of other agricultural products and their sale.

Its largest co-owner through Namsen Ltd. is Ukrainian businessman Andriy Verevsky with a share of 41.3%.