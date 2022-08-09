Economy

12:37 09.08.2022

First batch of Kernel grain arrives in Turkey from Chornomorsk port

2 min read
First batch of Kernel grain arrives in Turkey from Chornomorsk port

The Turkish vessel Polarnet, which left the port of Chornomorsk (Odesa region) on August 5 with 12,000 tonnes of corn from Kernel agro-industrial holding, arrived at the Turkish port of Derince on August 8.

"Kernel completed one of the most important missions - the first ship with Ukrainian grain arrived at its destination. The shipment was carried out as part of the initiative for the safe transportation of grain and food from Ukrainian ports," the group of companies wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

It is specified that the ship was loaded with corn at the Transbulkterminal grain terminal in Chornomorsk, which is part of Kernel. In the 2020/2021 marketing year (MY, July-June), the terminal handled 7.6 million tonnes of grain crops, which is 22% more than in MY 2019/2020, and became the largest in the country in terms of transshipment of agricultural products.

The holding emphasized that Ukrainian agricultural exporters remain key suppliers of foreign exchange earnings to Ukraine, which is an important positive factor for the economy of the warring country.

"If we manage to maintain the trend and increase exports, farmers will not have to reduce the area under crops, and Ukraine won't feel a deficit in state budget revenues," Kernel summed up.

Before the war, Kernel ranked first in the world in the production of sunflower oil (about 7% of world production) and its export (about 12%), and was also the largest producer and seller of bottled sunflower oil in Ukraine. In addition, the company was engaged in the cultivation of other agricultural products and their sale.

Its largest co-owner through Namsen Ltd. is Ukrainian businessman Andriy Verevsky with a share of 41.3%.

Tags: #grain #chornomorsk

MORE ABOUT

11:58 08.08.2022
First vessel with Ukrainian agrifood arrives at its final destination

First vessel with Ukrainian agrifood arrives at its final destination

10:40 08.08.2022
Pivdenny seaport starts working within grain corridor, two more ships sent – Ukraine's infrastructure minister

Pivdenny seaport starts working within grain corridor, two more ships sent – Ukraine's infrastructure minister

09:47 08.08.2022
Second caravan of ships under Grain Initiative with 170,000 tonnes of agrifood leaves Ukrainian ports on Sunday

Second caravan of ships under Grain Initiative with 170,000 tonnes of agrifood leaves Ukrainian ports on Sunday

11:45 06.08.2022
Food crisis can be overcome if all security terms of Grain Initiative are observed – Zelensky

Food crisis can be overcome if all security terms of Grain Initiative are observed – Zelensky

16:34 05.08.2022
USAID to issue UAH 300 mln as 15 sub-grants to Ukrainian farmers

USAID to issue UAH 300 mln as 15 sub-grants to Ukrainian farmers

14:10 05.08.2022
Kyiv expects Turkey to accept restrictions that will prevent Russia from illegally importing stolen Ukrainian grain - ambassador

Kyiv expects Turkey to accept restrictions that will prevent Russia from illegally importing stolen Ukrainian grain - ambassador

11:56 04.08.2022
First ship heads to Ukraine to load grain since war start – regional military administration

First ship heads to Ukraine to load grain since war start – regional military administration

11:22 04.08.2022
Ukraine's MFA disappointed with Lebanese court ruling to lift attachment from Syrian vessel Laodecia transporting agricultural products stolen in Ukraine

Ukraine's MFA disappointed with Lebanese court ruling to lift attachment from Syrian vessel Laodecia transporting agricultural products stolen in Ukraine

18:18 03.08.2022
Forecast of grain and oilseeds harvest in Ukraine improved from 60 mln to 65-67 mln tonnes – PM

Forecast of grain and oilseeds harvest in Ukraine improved from 60 mln to 65-67 mln tonnes – PM

16:30 03.08.2022
Syrian vessel detained in Lebanon was carrying flour from Russia–occupied Crimea, made from Berdiansk wheat – Ambassador

Syrian vessel detained in Lebanon was carrying flour from Russia–occupied Crimea, made from Berdiansk wheat – Ambassador

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrhydroenergo temporarily replaces disabled ZNPP power unit to avoid problems in energy system – company head

Transneft: Transit of Russian oil by Druzhba pipeline via Ukraine halted on Aug 4

USA allocates $4.5 bln grant to Ukraine through World Bank, $3 bln to be received in Aug

Servant of People proposes to increase state budget spending by another UAH 270 bln through internal loans - draft law

Germany supports EU's providing macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, forming new special program with IMF - Lindner

LATEST

Nuclear Inspectorate may terminate licenses for operation of two units of Zaporizhia NPP

Ukrhydroenergo temporarily replaces disabled ZNPP power unit to avoid problems in energy system – company head

Transneft: Transit of Russian oil by Druzhba pipeline via Ukraine halted on Aug 4

Head of relevant Rada committee opposes rising royalty, doubts about abolition of fuel tax benefits

Akhmetov as individual pays about UAH 1.8 bln in taxes in 2022

USA allocates $4.5 bln grant to Ukraine through World Bank, $3 bln to be received in Aug

Servant of People proposes to increase state budget spending by another UAH 270 bln through internal loans - draft law

Germany supports EU's providing macro-financial assistance to Ukraine, forming new special program with IMF - Lindner

ZNPP may switch to blackout mode if Russian shelling continues – Energoatom head

Russia's revenues from energy exports doubled, Europe should introduce complete embargo – president's adviser Ustenko

AD
AD
AD
AD