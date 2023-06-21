Five large companies interested in concession projects in Chornomorsk port

Five large companies are showing interest in concession projects in Chornomorsk seaport, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Communities and Territories Development and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2023) in London.

"We are working together with the IFC and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on the preparation of concession projects. One of the key projects is in Chornomorsk port. And now we are seeing interest in them from the five largest companies," Kubrakov said, adding that they intend to take part in the relevant competitions at the end of the year.

He also noted that by now 80% of the projects for the restoration of Ukraine have been structured.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development and Infrastructure (the Ministry of Restoration) is preparing the first and fifth terminals of Chornomorsk commercial seaport for concession. This process began even before the full-scale Russian invasion. The preparation of the feasibility study will be financed by the Global Infrastructure Fund, experts and consultants will be attracted by the EBRD and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

It was also reported that the interest in the concession of the container terminal of this port was confirmed by the Danish transport and logistics company A.P. Moeller Maersk.