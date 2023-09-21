Facts

18:55 21.09.2023

Ship with grain from Chornomorsk port reaches Turkish port

1 min read
Ship with grain from Chornomorsk port reaches Turkish port

The vessel Resilient Africa with 3,000 tonnes of wheat, leaving the port of Chornomorsk on Thursday, entered the Turkish port BOSPHORUS N ANCH Anchorage, according to data from the MarineTraffic resource.

Earlier it was reported that the bulk carrier RESILIENT AFRICA, flying the flag of Palau, entered the waters of the port of Chornomorsk on September 17, using the temporary corridor established by the Ukrainian Navy for civilian ships. The ship became the second civilian ship since the beginning of the war to reach the Ukrainian port of Odesa outside the grain corridor. On Tuesday, September 19, a dry cargo ship with 3,000 tonnes of wheat left the port of Chornomorsk and headed for the Bosphorus.

The Turkish bulk carrier Aroyat under the flag of Palau, which was the first to enter the waters of the port of Chornomorsk along a temporary corridor established by the Ukrainian Navy for civilian vessels, remains there. The vessel was moored to load 17,000 tonnes of wheat for the countries of Africa and Asia.

 

Tags: #turkey #ship #chornomorsk

MORE ABOUT

10:40 19.09.2023
Ship with grain leaves port of Chornomorsk – Kubrakov

Ship with grain leaves port of Chornomorsk – Kubrakov

16:54 31.08.2023
Ukrainian MFA expects Turkey to stop Russia's attempts to establish grain exports in Black Sea without resuming Ukrainian exports

Ukrainian MFA expects Turkey to stop Russia's attempts to establish grain exports in Black Sea without resuming Ukrainian exports

17:22 25.08.2023
Shmyhal, Turkish FM discuss intensification of trade, economic cooperation and restoration of Ukraine

Shmyhal, Turkish FM discuss intensification of trade, economic cooperation and restoration of Ukraine

20:47 21.08.2023
Erdogan plans to discuss with Putin Black Sea Grain Initiative resumption in Sept

Erdogan plans to discuss with Putin Black Sea Grain Initiative resumption in Sept

10:55 17.08.2023
Zelenskyy: First civilian vessel passed through Ukraine's new humanitarian corridor

Zelenskyy: First civilian vessel passed through Ukraine's new humanitarian corridor

11:05 16.08.2023
First ship leaves port of Odesa along corridor for civilian ships established by Navy since war start

First ship leaves port of Odesa along corridor for civilian ships established by Navy since war start

11:02 04.08.2023
The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), together with the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, carried out an operation in the bay of Novorossiysk

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), together with the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, carried out an operation in the bay of Novorossiysk

11:00 04.08.2023
SBU conducts special operation in Novorossiysk Bay – Olenegorsk Miner large landing ship damaged – special service's source

SBU conducts special operation in Novorossiysk Bay – Olenegorsk Miner large landing ship damaged – special service's source

11:36 17.07.2023
Last ship under grain deal leaves port of Odesa on Sunday

Last ship under grain deal leaves port of Odesa on Sunday

16:44 08.07.2023
Zelenskyy returns to Ukraine from Turkey with Azov soldiers previously interned there

Zelenskyy returns to Ukraine from Turkey with Azov soldiers previously interned there

AD

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defense with US congressmen before winter

Since beginning of day, five people killed, 10 injured as result of shelling in Kherson region – local authorities

Poland to continue to supply weapons to Ukraine under existing contracts – govt spokesperson

Air defense for Ukraine among top issues in Washington – Zelenskyy

SBU, Ukrainian Navy inflict massive strike on Saky air base in occupied Crimea last night – source

LATEST

Klymenko meets with Howard Buffett

Occupiers carry out 52 missiles, 44 air strikes on Ukraine in 24 hours

Germany doesn't refuse to transfer Taurus missiles to Ukraine, but studying request, consequences

EU countries discussing issue of using Russia's frozen assets, working group to meet on Sept 27 – EC

Speakers of US Senate, House of Representatives, following meeting with Zelenskyy, disagree on allocation of funds to Ukraine

Ship with grain from Chornomorsk port reaches Turkish port

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defense with US congressmen before winter

In south, units of Offensive Guard advance deep into Russian defense

Nausėda: Ukraine-Poland disagreements must be resolved ASAP

Sweden transfers 10 Strv 122 tanks to Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD