12:58 15.08.2022

Zelensky dismisses heads of SBU main departments in Kyiv, Lviv, Ternopil regions

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed the heads of the main departments of the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Kyiv, Lviv and Ternopil regions, and also appointed a new head of the SBU department in Kyiv and its region.

The relevant decrees are published on the president's website.

By presidential decree No. 576/2022, Serhiy Zayats was dismissed from the post of head of the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv region. By decree No. 575/2022, Artem Bondarenko was dismissed from the post of head of the SBU Main Directorate in Lviv region, and by decree No. 578/2022 he was appointed to the vacant position of head of the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and its region.

In addition, by decree No. 577/2022, Yuriy Boreichuk was dismissed from the post of head of the SBU Main Directorate in Ternopil region.

