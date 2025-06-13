SBU transfers Sea Baby to Museum of History in Second World War

The State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) transferred the Sea Baby unmanned naval boat to the National Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War.

"This drone successfully completed several missions and traveled more than 4,000 kilometers in total across the Black Sea. In particular, the presented Sea Baby conducted a 'sea battle' with Russian aviation in December 2024. The drone received significant damage, but completed combat missions and returned to its base. Currently, the damage does not allow it to be used for its intended purpose, so the boat was fully secured and transferred to the museum," the SBU said in a Telegram statement on Friday.

Director of the Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War Yuriy Savchuk is confident that the new exhibit will be extremely popular with visitors.

"It is a great honor for us to host the legendary SBU drone Sea Baby in the museum. This invention forced Russia to hide most of its warships in the Novorossiysk Bay and allowed Ukraine to unblock the "grain corridor." I am sure that this exhibit will be wildly popular among visitors. Everyone will want to touch the modern history created by real heroes," he said.