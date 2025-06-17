Enemy agents sentenced to 15 years in prison for blowing up a car carrying AFU soldier in Kharkiv – SBU

The court has sentenced three agents of the Russian military intelligence (better known as the GRU) to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property, who blew up the car of a serviceman of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the summer of 2024, as a result of which the Ukrainian defender was seriously injured.

"According to the case materials, to commit a terrorist act, the agents tracked the parking lot of a Ukrainian soldier's car in Kharkiv and planted an improvised explosive device under it," the message on the Telegram channel said on Tuesday.

After committing the terrorist act, the attackers prepared another explosive device and tried to hide it in a previously prepared cache. However, the SBU detained them and prevented this crime.

The SBU counterintelligence identified four attackers and detained them while they were preparing a new terrorist act on behalf of the aggressor country.

So far, three terrorists have received prison terms. They were recruited by the occupiers: a Kharkiv software engineer, a former military man, and a local unemployed man. The trial is ongoing regarding the fourth agent.

Based on the evidence collected by the Security Service, the panel of judges found them guilty of the crimes committed under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 (treason committed under martial law by prior conspiracy by a group of persons); Part 2 of Article 258 (terrorist act committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

And also: Part 1 of Article 263 (acquisition, carrying, storage, and transfer of explosives and explosive devices without a permit provided for by law); Part 1 of Article 263-1 (illegal manufacture of explosives and explosive devices); Part 1, 3 of Article 436-2 (justification of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, committed repeatedly).

According to the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the decision on the three defendants (a software engineer, a former military man and an unemployed person) was made by the Kholodnohirsky District Court of Kharkiv.

As it was earlier established, the defendants (a software engineer, a former military man and an unemployed person) were recruited by Russian special services and acted in the interests of the aggressor state. Their supervisor, who instructed and gave instructions via Telegram, was a militant of the "DPR" special forces, which cooperates with Russian military intelligence services.